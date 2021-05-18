Republic of Ireland set for friendly double-header away to Iceland

The Republic of Ireland have confirmed a double-header of international friendlies away to Iceland in June.

Manager Vera Pauw now has her schedule for the year complete with these two games acting as the final preparation period before the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers start in September.

Ireland were drawn into Group A, alongside Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, and Georgia.

Before then, however, Pauw wants to make the most of the two games against Iceland on June 11 and 15 in Reykjavik.

“It is really important that we get to use this international window to continue our preparations for the 2023 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. We have made a lot of positive strides in recent months in each of our sessions together and this week, with two tough games, will provide us with another opportunity to continue that work,” said Pauw.

“For this window, we had many different options but ultimately we chose to play against Iceland, who are ranked 17th in the world and have qualified for Euro 2022. Just like our decision to play Denmark and Belgium in April, we want to test ourselves against high calibre opposition.

“It is crucial that we maintain the standards that we have raised in our last few camps and work harder to get even better. It’s clear to see that the more time that the staff get to have with the players there are noticeable improvements made. I look forward to meeting up with the players and staff again to continue that work.

“Once again, I would like to thank the Government, the Health Service Executive, Sport Ireland, and everyone at the FAI for making these games possible. We do not take our elite status for granted during this Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to follow the protocols and the advice of our medical staff.”