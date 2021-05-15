Rovers open up six point lead after digging out draw with Derry

Airtricity Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers 1

Derry City 1

Shamrock Rovers stretched their lead at the top of the Premier Division to six points as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Derry City at Tallaght Stadium.

Both sides finished with ten men as Sean Hoare and, in injury time, former Hoop Danny Lafferty saw red for second bookings.

The Candystripes had taken the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half as Dundalk loanee Will Patching coolly dispatched slotted home after Hoare had hauled down James Akintunde.

It took Rovers just seven minutes to level things up, however, as Rory Gaffney had his fourth goal of the season.

Heavy rain across south Dublin on Saturday afternoon left the pitch heavy underfoot and it hampered both sides’ passing football early on.

Patching’s free kick, which didn’t trouble Alan Mannus, was Derry’s best chance of the first half while Graham Burke forced Nathan Gartside into action with a shot from range.

Gartside came to the visitors’ aid again just before halftime as substitute Sean Gannon got on the end of a flowing move and he did well to deny the wing back.

Derry hit the front four minutes after the restart as Hoare clumsily bundled over Akintunde, and Patching left Mannus with no chance as he fired ito the bottom corner.

Rovers weren’t to be denied, however, and Gaffney ensured a share of the spoils as he took advantage of a quick Liam Scales throw and tucked the ball past Gartside.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts (Sean Gannon 23), Gary O'Neill, Liam Scales; Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu 88), Daniel Mandroiu (Dean Williams 71).

DERRY CITY: Nathan Gartside; Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Ciaran Coll; Ronan Boyce, Aaron Harkin, Will Patching, Joe Thomson (Darren Cole 72), Daniel Lafferty; James Akintunde (Marc Walsh 77), David Parkhouse (William Fitzgerald 65).

Referee: Graham Kelly.