Leicester City write another football fairytale

FA Cup final

Chelsea 0

Leicester City (Tielemans 63)

YOURI TIELEMANS settled this cup final with a goal for the ages, a spectacular strike from long range, but this was a classic team effort from Leicester, who showed once again that the sum is greater than the parts.

Chelsea's squad cost twice as much as their opponents and were the Londoners expected to win at Wembley as a warm-up for their next big showpiece event - the Champions League final against Manchester City in a fortnight's time.

But Thomas Tuchel's side will have to be much better in Lisbon than they were in London on Saturday evening, as they lost to a Leicester side that showed the sort of heart, never-say-die spirit and opportunism that won them an unlikely Premier League title five years ago.

It was a personal triumph for their manager Brendan Rodgers, who outthought the celebrated Tuchel, and a collective triumph for his players, who outfought their more illustrious and expensive opponents to bring Leicester their first FA Cup in 137 years.

Tielemans will take the headlines for his man-of-the-match performance and sensational goal, a rocket of a shot from 25 yards that gave Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance. But the man in the other goal, Kasper Schmeichel, should get an honourable mention for two superb saves in the closing stages, keeping out a header from former team-mate Ben Chilwell, and then diving full-stretch to tip away a half-volley from Mason Mount.

Even when he was beaten, by a Wes Morgan own goal in the 89th minute, the footballing gods came to Leicester's rescue as the VAR officials ruled that Chilwell was offside in the build up.

In truth, Chelsea did not deserve to take the game into extra time, having run out of ideas long before the end, and run into a defence that was in no mood to give an inch. Even though Rodgers had to change his gameplan after barely half an hour when Jonny Evans limped off with a recurrence of the foot injury that had made him doubtful for the final, Leicester did not buckle. Wesley Fofana switched from the right to middle of a back three and was superb, breaking up Chelsea attacks with well-timed tackles or smart anticipation. So was Caglar Soyuncu, the big Turkish defender, who produced a towering display.

Jamie Vardy barely had a sniff of goal, with one shot blocked early on, and leading striker Kelechi Iheanacho had a rare off-day. But it did not matter after Tielemans struck, and it was the noisy band of 6,000 or so Leicester fans who stayed to celebrate long after their Chelsea counterparts had left.

CHELSEA 3-4-3 Kepa 6; James 7, Silva 6, Rudiger 6; Azpilicueta 5 (Hudson-Odoi 76), Kante 7, Jorginho 6 (Havertz 76), Alonso 5 (Chilwell 68); Mount 7, Werner 5 (Giroud 82), Ziyech 6 (Pulisic 68)

LEICESTER 3-4-3 Schmeichel 8; Fofana 8, Evans 6 (Albrighton 34) Soyuncu 8; Castagne 7, Tielemans 9, Ndidi 8, Thomas 7 (Morgan 82); Iheanacho 6 (Maddison 68), Vardy 7, Perez 7 (Choudhury 82)

Referee: Michael Oliver 8/10