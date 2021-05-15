Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a knee injury (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 14:43
James Whelan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to a knee injury, the Swedish Football Association has announced.

The 39-year-old sustained the problem during AC Milan’s 3-0 win at Juventus last week and faced a race against time to recover his fitness.

The SFA wrote on Twitter: “Today, Zlatan has informed [coach] Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championship this summer.”

The striker retired from international duty in 2016 but made a surprise return in March in the 1-0 win over Georgia.

In doing so he became the oldest player to represent his country, eclipsing the previous record of 38 years and 59 days held by goalkeeper Thomas Ravelli.

Commenting on his decision to reverse his retirement decision at the time, Ibrahimovic told reporters: “I can still do those movements, that ninja stuff. I still have it in me, even if I’m 39.”

Ibrahimovic limped off in the 64th minute of his side’s victory last Sunday, but had raised hopes of being fit for the Euros after subsequent scans revealed only a strain.

Sweden play their first match of the tournament against Spain in Seville on June 14, before also facing Slovakia and Poland in Group E.

