Update: Fans protest again but Liverpool players arrive at Old Trafford for Man United clash

Liverpool's players and staff have safely arrived at Old Trafford for the rearranged Premier League clash with Manchester United.
Earlier it was reported that a Liverpool coach had been stopped on its way to the game.
Manchester United fans have gathered outside the stadium to protest against the club's ownership.
The initial match on May 2 was called off as anti-Glazer protestors got into the ground and onto the pitch, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were stuck in the team hotel.
Pictures emerged of the United team arriving at Old Trafford early on Thursday afternoon in a bid to avoid more disruption, but Jurgen Klopp’s men may have had their route interrupted.
Images on social media showed a Liverpool-branded bus blocked in by cars near their hotel. Tyres on the coach are reported to have been let down before police arrived.
The bus was on the move at 6pm, when supporters began their anti-Glazer demonstration outside Old Trafford.