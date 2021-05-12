Shamrock Rovers announce signing of Richie Towell from Salford City

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of former League of Ireland Player of the Year Richie Towell.
Towell, 29, won't be eligible to play until July 1 and will join Stephen Bradley's squad in "a few weeks" to prepare for his Rovers debut which could come against his former club Dundalk the following day.
The goal-scoring midfielder was a breakout star across three seasons with Rovers' rivals, scoring 55 goals in 129 appearances as they won two League titles as well as the FAI Cup and League Cup. He was named in the PFAI Team of the Year in all three seasons at Dundalk.
He moved to Brighton in 2015, although two of his three years were spent on loan at Rotherham United, winning promotion to the Championship with a play-off final victory over Shrewsbury Town at Wembley in 2018.
He spent the last two seasons with League Two side Salford City, where he scored eight times in 54 appearances and returned to Wembley in winning the delayed 2020 EFL Trophy final last March.