Republic of Ireland U21s announce three summer friendlies during Spain trip

'We were determined to get a number of games in the June international window for the players to have the best possible preparation for our qualifiers'
Republic of Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford: 'We were determined to get a number of games in the June international window'

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 13:16

The Republic of Ireland U21s will play three summer friendlies in Marbella, the FAI have announced.

The three-game international window forms part of manager Jim Crawford’s preparations for the European U21 Championship qualifiers which begin for the Boys in Green in against Bosnia & Herzegovina on September 3.

Ireland U21s will travel to Spain on Thursday, May 27 and face Switzerland U21 on Sunday, May 30. They then take on the Australia Olympic side on Wednesday, June 2 before ending the series of games with an evening fixture against Denmark U21 on Saturday, June 5.

“We were determined to get a number of games in the June international window for the players to have the best possible preparation for our qualifiers," said Crawford.

“It is excellent news that this has been confirmed, all three teams present exciting and challenging opposition to our team and myself and the staff can’t wait to get back with the players to test ourselves against this standard of opposition.”

All games will be behind closed doors.

