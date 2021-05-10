Manager Brian O’Sullivan leaves Wexford FC

Wexford FC have parted company with manager Brian O’Sullivan “by mutual consent”.

The south-east club have endured a nightmare start to their SSE Airtricity League First Division season and sit pointless at the bottom of the league.

They went down 5-0 to Cork City last weekend.

A club statement said: “Wexford FC wishes to advise that first team manager Brian O’Sullivan has left the club by mutual consent.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude for Brian’s hard work and commitment to the club over the last two and a half years or so, and wish him every success.”