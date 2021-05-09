Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Against toothless opposition, there were unnecessary scares

Too little, too late. Don’t fall for it, whatever you do. That’d be the very definition of masochism.

Even after two weeks off, some still look like they’re running through invisible treacle. The visitors’ beautiful Peruvian top notwithstanding, it was a night for point snaffling and not much else.

The goalkeeper bailed us out a few times, but even he couldn’t resist the jittery pass unnervingly becoming his trademark.

We were always going to miss Van Dijk, but his absence only emphasised the lack of system at the back. Against toothless opposition, already without Ings, there were unnecessary scares.

Or was that just our own nerves? There was another late panic caused by virtually nothing except recent experience.

The first substitution was on 80 minutes, mocking Klopp’s early season stamps and demands. Of course, it would help if someone on the bench could change the course of a game.

Firmino showboated badly, causing grief when calm heads were necessary. At least Klopp didn’t remove Thiago this time. His belated debut goal coated everything in the overpowering fragrance of victory. Three points created many an amnesiac.

Everyone who wanted to call time on this bizarre season must now check results, look at tables etc. Mostly forlornly, but you never know. Well, you do but…

After years of moaning about Petro-football, we now have a Champions League final with both clubs backed to the hilt by oil money. It was bound to happen sometime.

Not that it has anything to do with us, unless you really want to get into all that “we actually make all our money” bollards.

The season limps to its inevitable conclusion. We could’ve done without Brendan being Brendan, teasing us all with his patented Rodgers finish.

Interest in football now centres outside the grounds, or inside if you’re talking about Old Trafford. Funny how things got tribal so quickly. Liverpool and United fans can’t not have a fight about anything, it seems.

Mystifying tripe like getting stroppy about broken cameras and hanging off goal nets. “You wouldn’t see us doing that”.

Let me tell you something; we were damn lucky in 2010 that Hicks and Gillett were seen off at the first whiff of a law court. If it hadn’t gone our way (some still frown about FSG’s victory to this day), we’d have been merrily trashing things with the worst of them.

The supporters union got its executive meeting, no doubt bolstered by a sharp post-ESL membership rise. I’ve only just joined myself.

In the past, I figured it would be best for everyone not to let my stale, misanthropic stink of fatigue rain over everybody else’s crusade (I’m so calloused I almost called it naivety then).

Mind you, any more home seasons like this one and I’ll be walking out on 77 minutes of my own volition. I won’t need to be told.

One more added to the revolting throng can’t hurt, and don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s Scouse terrain exclusively; Spirit of Shankly needs you, too.

The club is predominantly supported by people from all over the UK, all over the world. The pesky locals are the tiny minority.

Thing is, we’re the core and will still be there even when things are absolutely rotten. Ask the British Labour Party what happens when you needlessly antagonise your core support.

Americans don’t care a jot about moving their ‘franchise’ hundreds of miles. That’s probably why any deviation from the norm like the super league must be greeted with screaming, almost hysterical resistance. Best not let them get too many bright ideas.

They must regard our parochial spasms with mild amusement, quaint Brit eccentricity like crumpets on the lawn and croquet in the billiards room.

Let’s see what happens in Manchester this Thursday. Their fans intend to go through it all over again. Stock up on popcorn.

You can always turn over if a match actually breaks out.