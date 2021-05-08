Drogheda United put seven past Waterford FC's Under-19s in Covid-hit game

Waterford pulled their first-team squad from this game due to a Covid-19 positive case, and a number of close contacts
Darragh Markey of Drogheda United shoots to score his side's first goal past Waterford goalkeeper Kyle Cooke at the RSC. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 20:07
Adrian Flanagan

Waterford FC 0 Drogheda United 7

Drogheda United took full advantage of the off-the-field problems at Waterford FC as they hit a Blues Under-19 side for seven goals to move into fifth spot in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after this one-sided affair at the RSC.

With the home side forced to pull their first-team squad from this game due to a Covid-19 positive case, and a number of close contacts, their academy side, managed by caretaker Mike Geoghegan, proved no match for their opponents as the Blues remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The first Drogheda goal arrived on 16 minutes when Chris Lyons set up Darragh Markey on the right side of the penalty area, and he beat keeper Kyle Cooke at his near post with a fine right-footed strike.

Tim Clancy’s side doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Jake Hyland whipped in a left-wing corner kick that picked out the run of Mark Doyle at the near post, and he fired past Cooke with a neat finish.

Drogheda added a third goal less than two minutes later when a loose clearance from defender Lekan Oki saw Doyle set up Dane Massey, and he drilled a low left-footed shot to the net from 12 yards.

A dominant visiting outfit netted a fourth goal on 38 minutes through Lyons, who headed home a cross from James Brown, before the same player added a fifth from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after he was fouled by Sam Morrissey.

Although the young Blues defended resolutely to try to keep Clancy’s side at bay in the second half, Massey inflicted a sixth goal on Waterford on 75 minutes with a tremendous left-footed strike from an acute angle after a brilliant Gary Deegan ball.

Drogheda’s Killian Philips put the icing on the cake with a seventh goal three minutes from time when Luke Heeney’s corner kick saw Massey’s header across goal turned onto the post by Brandon Bermingham, but the former was on hand to head the ball to the net from close-range.

Waterford FC: Cooke, K. Griffin, Morrissey, Oki, Browne, Stringer, O’Reilly (Dunwoody ’78), Lee (Omotosho ’36), Homoki (Quinlan ’56), Brazil (Maher ’78), Kervick.

Drogheda United: Odumuso, Brown (Mutawe ’67), Kane, Markey (Heeney ’71), Massey, O’Reilly, Deegan, Hyland (Clarke ’61), Philips, Doyle (Bermingham ’61), Lyons (Adeyemo ’61).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

