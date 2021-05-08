Bohemians blitz Finn Harps for first win at Dalymount Park of 2021 

Bohemians 4 Finn Harps 0

Ali Coote scored twice to ignite Bohemians’ season as they blitzed Finn Harps at Dalymount Park.

It was only the Gypsies’ third win of the campaign, and first at home, as Keith Long’s side ruined Ollie Horgan’s 250th match in charge of Harps.

A dominant start by Bohs brought them a deserved 14th-minute lead.

Goalkeeper James Talbot’s goal-kick bounced through for the run of Liam Burt with the winger’s low cross to the far post perfect for Ross Tierney to blast the ball to the roof of Mark McGinley’s net.

Tierney headed over from Ali Coote’s free-kick before Bohemians punished abject defending to double their lead on 20 minutes.

Again it stemmed from deep. Right-back Rory Feely broke up a Harps attack to push the ball on for Coote.

And the Scot ran from deep in his own half, unchallenged for some 40 yards, until hitting a low right-foot drive past McGinley, the 22-year-old’s first goal for the club.

Further shocking defending brought Bohemians a third goal in the final minute of the half.

Mark Coyle’s attempted clearance from his own box deflected off Georgie Kelly into the path of Coote who took a touch to arrow his drive into the far bottom corner.

Three changes at the interval gave Harps a much-needed edge.

Barry McNamee worked Talbot for the first time 12 minutes in before Will Seymore should have hit the target instead of smashing a half volley wide from Sean Boyd’s flick.

Bohemians weathered that to play their way back into the game, Burt bringing a fine save from McGinley on 66 minutes.

Tierney then won the ball in midfield to surge forward and rattle McGinley’s crossbar with a thumping shot from distance.

Captain Keith Buckley then added the gloss in the fourth minute of added time, cracking home from just inside the box following substitute Promise Omochere's lay off.

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Omochere, 80), Tierney (Mahon, 87), Burt (Ward, 87); G. Kelly.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster, Sadiki, Folan (Dunleavy, h-t); O’Sullivan, Seymore, Coyle (Boyle, h-t), Russell; B. McNamee (Timlin, 70); Owolabi (Boyd, h-t; T. McNamee, 75), Foley.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Longford).