Bohemians blitz Finn Harps for first win at Dalymount Park of 2021 

Ali Coote scored twice to ignite Bohemians’ season
Bohemians blitz Finn Harps for first win at Dalymount Park of 2021 

Ross Tierney of Bohemians scores his side's first goal, past Finn Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley at Dalymount Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 20:03
Paul Buttner

Bohemians 4 Finn Harps 0 

Ali Coote scored twice to ignite Bohemians’ season as they blitzed Finn Harps at Dalymount Park.

It was only the Gypsies’ third win of the campaign, and first at home, as Keith Long’s side ruined Ollie Horgan’s 250th match in charge of Harps.

A dominant start by Bohs brought them a deserved 14th-minute lead.

Goalkeeper James Talbot’s goal-kick bounced through for the run of Liam Burt with the winger’s low cross to the far post perfect for Ross Tierney to blast the ball to the roof of Mark McGinley’s net.

Tierney headed over from Ali Coote’s free-kick before Bohemians punished abject defending to double their lead on 20 minutes.

Again it stemmed from deep. Right-back Rory Feely broke up a Harps attack to push the ball on for Coote.

And the Scot ran from deep in his own half, unchallenged for some 40 yards, until hitting a low right-foot drive past McGinley, the 22-year-old’s first goal for the club.

Further shocking defending brought Bohemians a third goal in the final minute of the half.

Mark Coyle’s attempted clearance from his own box deflected off Georgie Kelly into the path of Coote who took a touch to arrow his drive into the far bottom corner.

Three changes at the interval gave Harps a much-needed edge.

Barry McNamee worked Talbot for the first time 12 minutes in before Will Seymore should have hit the target instead of smashing a half volley wide from Sean Boyd’s flick.

Bohemians weathered that to play their way back into the game, Burt bringing a fine save from McGinley on 66 minutes.

Tierney then won the ball in midfield to surge forward and rattle McGinley’s crossbar with a thumping shot from distance.

Captain Keith Buckley then added the gloss in the fourth minute of added time, cracking home from just inside the box following substitute Promise Omochere's lay off.

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Omochere, 80), Tierney (Mahon, 87), Burt (Ward, 87); G. Kelly.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster, Sadiki, Folan (Dunleavy, h-t); O’Sullivan, Seymore, Coyle (Boyle, h-t), Russell; B. McNamee (Timlin, 70); Owolabi (Boyd, h-t; T. McNamee, 75), Foley.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Longford).

More in this section

Waterford v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Drogheda United put seven past Waterford FC's Under-19s in Covid-hit game
Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Chelsea capitalise on Aguero's Panenka fail to claim late win over Manchester City
Cambridge United v Grimsby Town - Sky Bet League Two - Abbey Stadium Wes Hoolahan and Eoin Doyle score as Cambridge and Bolton clinch promotion to League One
#league of ireland
Daniel Mandroiu celebrates scoring the winning goal with teammates 8/5/2021

Daniel Mandroiu nets another injury-time winner as Shamrock Rovers extend lead over St Pat's

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up