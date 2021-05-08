Chelsea capitalise on Aguero's Panenka fail to claim late win over Manchester City

Manchester City 1 (Sterling 44) Chelsea 2 (Ziyech 63, Alonso 90+2)

Manchester City's hopes of wrapping up the Premier League title were frustrated as Chelsea put down a marker ahead of the Champions League final.

An added time goal from Marcos Alonso crowned a fine second-half comeback from Thomas Tuchel's side.

But Pep Guardiola was left fuming with Sergio Aguero for a penalty miss that would have given City a 2-0 half-time lead.

Aguero, who is leaving after 10 years with City this summer, attempted a 'Panenka' but only succeeded in lobbing the ball gently into Eduoard Mendy's arms.

Guardiola turned away in disgust and Aguero was replaced mid-way through the second half after an ineffective display.

Moments before the penalty, Aguero had looked certain to score from Gabriel Jesus' pass but he mis-controlled the ball and Raheem Sterling nipped in to score. The two players appeared to exchange words after the incident.

Aguero's penalty blunder meant City only went in 1-0 at the break and they paid for it in the second half when Chelsea improved and were the better team.

Tuchel's side got a deserved equaliser when Rodri lost possession and Cesar Azpilicueta set up Hakim Ziyech who followed up his FA Cup semi-final winner against City with another well-taken goal.

Just when the game looked as if it would end in a draw, Alonso popped up in the area with the winner that lifted Chelsea above Leicester into third place.

Sterling was left fuming at the end when he felt he should have had a penalty after being felled by Kurt Zouma.

Guardiola made nine changes from the team that clinched their place in Istanbul and he must have been regretting it after City's poorest performance for some time.

He wanted to wrap up the title as soon as possible but now will have to wait for Friday's trip to Newcastle to secure the win they need to make sure, unless United drop points in the interim.

Man City (3-4-3): Ederson 6, Dias 5, Laporte 5, Ake 5; Torres 4 (Foden 70, 5), Cancelo 5, Rodri 5, Mendy 5 (Zinchenko 80, 5); Jesus 6, Aguero 4 (Gundogan 70, 5)), Sterling 6.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Azipilicueta 7, Christensen 4 (Zouma 45, 6), Rudiger 7; James 7, Gilmour 6, Kante 6 (Jorginho 68, 6), Alonso 6; Pulisic 6, Werner 6, Ziyech 6 (Hudson-Odoi 75, 5).

Referee: Anthony Taylor 7.