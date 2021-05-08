Patrick Bamford strikes another blow to Spurs' diminishing Champions League hopes

Leeds 3 (Dallas 13, Bamford 42, Rodrigo 84) Spurs 1 (Son 25)

Patrick Bamford pressed his England claims with a 15th goal of the season to help deliver the latest damaging blow to Tottenham's Champions League hopes.

In front of Gareth Southgate, Bamford returned to the scoresheet for the first time in seven weeks to put the finishing touch to some more exhilarating attacking play from Marcelo Bielsa's side.

On the pitch Leeds paid them £300,000 to transport lock, stock, and barrel from North London at the start of the year, Tottenham looked anything but at home thanks to some woeful defending.

Stuart Dallas was gifted an early opener, and although Spurs drew level thanks to Son Heung-min's 22nd goal of the season, before Harry Kane was denied by the most marginal of offsides, a late goal from substitute Rodrigo sealed a first defeat in four league games means they remain sixth, five points off Chelsea.

Leeds took a 13th minute lead with a significant helping hand from the visitors as Jack Harrison's cross was inexplicably allowed to run across the six-yard box by Eric Dier - whose culpability was matched by Sergio Reguilon.

The full-back's botched clearance from Harrison's centre forced a fine point-blank save from Lloris, but the goalkeeper stood no chance from the rebound as Dallas thrashed his eighth goal of the season into an unguarded net from a couple of yards out.

Parity was restored 12 minutes later thanks to some similarly lax defending from the hosts. Dele Alli, making consecutive league starts for the first time in 14 months, was allowed too much space to carry the ball forward from halfway.

When the midfielder was belatedly engaged by Diego Llorente, he had been given ample time to weigh up a deft pass beyond the Spaniard and Luke Ayling into the area, which Son, allowed to run by Ezgjan Alioski swept first-time beyond an exposed Illan Meslier from a dozen yards.

Kane then applied a sublime chipped finish to another astute Alli through ball, but he had been flagged offside and the assistant's decision was upheld by VAR by the narrowest of margins.

Leeds restored their lead three minutes before the interval. Alioski atoned for his role in Tottenham's equaliser with an intelligent overlapping run down the left which was found by Harrison in a move started by Dallas, continued by Tyler Roberts, and featuring a good advantage played by referee Michael Oliver.

Alioski's cross should have been cut out but a statuesque Dier was beaten to the ball by Bamford who stabbed home from close range to become only the fourth Englishman to score 15 or more times in a single Premier League campaign for the Yorkshire club.

Both sides continued to throw caution to the wind in an equally open second-half, Son firing into the side netting, before Lloris saved brilliantly from Mateusz Klich.

Meslier beat away a deflected Serge Aurier drive, before being relieved to see Kane's dipping free-kick clip the bar. The main surprise was that it took until six minutes from the end before the next goal arrived, one which sealed a deserved victory for the hosts.

Tottenham were caught short of numbers at the back as they sought an equaliser, allowing Rodrigo to round-off a swift 60-yard counter-attack by firing home an inviting square pass from fellow substitute Raphinha.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 8; Ayling 8, Llorente 6, Struijk 7, Alioski 7; Koch 7; Dallas 8, Roberts 7 (Raphinha 58, 8), Klich 8 (Phillips 89, 6), Harrison 9; Bamford 8 (Rodrigo 79, 8). Subs not used: Poveda, Casilla, Hernandez, Davis, Berardi, Shackleton. Booked: Koch.

SPURS (4-2-3-1): Lloris 8, Aurier 5, Alderweireld 5, Dier 3, Reguilon 4; Lo Celso 5 (Ndombele 80, 5), Hojbjerg 6; Bale 5 (Lucas Moura 67, 5), Alli 8 (Lamela 67, 4), Son 8; Kane 7. Subs not used: Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Hart, Sissoko, Bergwijn. Booked: Reguilon, Lucas Moura.

Referee: Michael Oliver