Jordan Gibson goal piles on the misery for Dundalk

Dundalk 0 Sligo Rovers 1

Jordan Gibson’s fourth goal of the season saw 10-man Sligo Rovers inflict a fourth defeat of the season on Dundalk at Oriel Park last night.

The 23-year-old showed superb skill to nutmeg Andy Boyle before rifling home from 25 yards out to ensure Liam Buckley’s men got back to winning ways after two draws and a defeat.

The result — achieved despite losing Garry Buckley to a second bookable offence eight minutes into the second half — leaves them two points off St Pat’s in second place and four points off leaders Shamrock Rovers ahead of the two Dublin side’s clash at Richmond Park today.

Perhaps most crucially, however, is the fact it puts them nine points clear of Dundalk, who have now slipped to a first league defeat under interim manager Jim Magilton. On Thursday the former Ipswich Town boss described European qualification as “the bare minimum” expected of his side but even that looks a concern right now.

Sligo’s Walter Figueira rattling the crossbar on 10 minutes before Peter Cherrie was called into action to deny Johnny Kenny a goal on the break on 31 minutes.

The breakthrough arrived six minutes before half-time when Gibson nutmeged Boyle and fired to the net.

Sligo were down to 10 men on 53 minutes after Buckley, who had been booked in the first-half for a late challenge on Val Adedokun, received a second yellow card for a high boot on Junior. However, despite their numerical advantage they only threatened in stoppage time when two Wilfried Zahibo headers were both saved by Ed McGinty.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Andy Boyle, Adedokun; Shields (McEleney 67), Zahibo; Han (Kelly 55), Murray, Duffy; Junior (Midtskogen 81). Subs not used: Abibi, Sloggett, Leahy, Douglas, O’Kane, Perez.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Bolger, Morahan; Kenny (Horgan 74), Gibson, Figueira; Parkes (Blaney 55). Subs not used: Brush, De Vries, Donelon, Collins, Cawley, Lynch, Heeney.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).