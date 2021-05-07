Jordan Gibson goal piles on the misery for Dundalk

The 23-year-old showed superb skill to nutmeg Andy Boyle before rifling home from 25 yards out
Jordan Gibson goal piles on the misery for Dundalk

Sligo's Jordan Gibson with Wilfried Zahibo of Dundalk. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 22:09
James Rogers

Dundalk 0 Sligo Rovers 1

Jordan Gibson’s fourth goal of the season saw 10-man Sligo Rovers inflict a fourth defeat of the season on Dundalk at Oriel Park last night.

The 23-year-old showed superb skill to nutmeg Andy Boyle before rifling home from 25 yards out to ensure Liam Buckley’s men got back to winning ways after two draws and a defeat.

The result — achieved despite losing Garry Buckley to a second bookable offence eight minutes into the second half — leaves them two points off St Pat’s in second place and four points off leaders Shamrock Rovers ahead of the two Dublin side’s clash at Richmond Park today.

Perhaps most crucially, however, is the fact it puts them nine points clear of Dundalk, who have now slipped to a first league defeat under interim manager Jim Magilton. On Thursday the former Ipswich Town boss described European qualification as “the bare minimum” expected of his side but even that looks a concern right now.

Sligo’s Walter Figueira rattling the crossbar on 10 minutes before Peter Cherrie was called into action to deny Johnny Kenny a goal on the break on 31 minutes.

The breakthrough arrived six minutes before half-time when Gibson nutmeged Boyle and fired to the net.

Sligo were down to 10 men on 53 minutes after Buckley, who had been booked in the first-half for a late challenge on Val Adedokun, received a second yellow card for a high boot on Junior. However, despite their numerical advantage they only threatened in stoppage time when two Wilfried Zahibo headers were both saved by Ed McGinty.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Andy Boyle, Adedokun; Shields (McEleney 67), Zahibo; Han (Kelly 55), Murray, Duffy; Junior (Midtskogen 81). Subs not used: Abibi, Sloggett, Leahy, Douglas, O’Kane, Perez.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Bolger, Morahan; Kenny (Horgan 74), Gibson, Figueira; Parkes (Blaney 55). Subs not used: Brush, De Vries, Donelon, Collins, Cawley, Lynch, Heeney.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Istanbul’s hosting of Champions League final in doubt with Turkey on ‘red list’
Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Ruthless Magpies take full advantage of Jonny Evans absence
'We have to be ruthless': Mikel Arteta fronts up as Arsenal inquest begins 'We have to be ruthless': Mikel Arteta fronts up as Arsenal inquest begins
#league of ireland
Shelbourne v Treaty United - SSE Airtricity League First Division

UCD's late fightback ends Treaty United's unbeaten start

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up