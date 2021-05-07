Mitchell Byrne clinches late winner to break Cobh hearts

Cabinteely 1 Cobh Ramblers 0

A late Mitchell Byrne winner gave Cabinteely all three SSE Airtricity League First Division points last night against a dogged Cobh.

Just when it seemed that it would finish scoreless at Stradbrook, home sub Eoin McPhillips whipped a free into the box from the left flank.

Fellow reserve Jem Campion arrived at the back post to pull the ball back for Byrne to lash in off the underside of the bar from close range.

Just moments earlier, Byrne had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Gavin Colfer when the defender appeared to be bundled over in the area.

The Munster side only named six players on the bench – two of which were goalkeepers.

But in a tight opening period, they started well with Chris O’Reilly being denied by Adam Hayden.

But the hosts went close seventh minute before the interval as Sean Barron thwarted Kieran Marty Waters.

CABINTEELY FC: Hayden; Byrne; Blackbyrne, McWilliams, Casey; Payne (Clucas , 90), Massey (McPhillips, 48), O’Neill, Barnes; Waters, Hanrahan (Campion, 81).

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Kavanagh, Coleman, Cian Murphy, Walsh; O’Leary, Devitt; O’Reilly, Hegarty, Turner; Cooper (Drinan, 79).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).