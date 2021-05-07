Five star Cork City back to winning ways after Wexford thrashing

Cork City 5 Wexford 0

Cian Murphy and Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh scored a pair apiece and Darragh Crowley added the other as Cork City’s young attackers saw them to a five-goal victory over Wexford FC.

There were first league goals in City colours for Murphy, who was only denied a hat-trick by an 89th-minute offside flag, and Crowley, while sub O’Brien-Whitmarsh had only scored once before in league action.

It was not just a welcome win but a comfortable win for a club that, since May 2019, had only won once by more than one goal.

To find themselves three to the good by the half-hour mark gave Colin Healy’s men a rare chance to settle into a rhythm and see out a victory that moved them up to eighth, three points off the final play-off place.

They more than doubled their season tally to nine goals, kept a second consecutive clean sheet, and were even greeted by a couple of City fans who arrived outside Turner’s Cross to cheer them through the closing minutes.

Whether this will be considered a revitalising win or ritual beating over the league’s bottom club, who have yet to register a point or score away from home this season, will be determined in tougher tests away to UCD and home to Galway in the next fortnight.

Wexford’s goalkeeping woes continued after a 6-0 loss to UCD saw both starting and sub-goalie, Jimmy Corcoran and Sean Martin, sent off before winger Karl Fitzsimons was forced to don the gloves.

Emergency signing Ross Treacy made it four different keepers in 90 minutes of football but endured a nightmare league debut, conceding to the first two shots on target before having a clearance charged down by Crowley and spilling a tap-in fourth to O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

After a scoreless draw against Bray ended a run of four defeats, Colin Healy persisted with a 4-4-2 formation in naming an unchanged team for the first time this season, with returning captain Gearóid Morrissey fit enough for the bench.

He watched on as City put together their most complete performance this term, with a pair of set-piece routines helping them into a two-goal lead.

City claimed a penalty when the ball bounced onto James Carroll’s hand but it made no difference when the subsequent corner brought the breakthrough. Jack Baxter put his delivery on the money in front of goal where Murphy had lost his marker to nod emphatically home in the 12th minute.

City’s fourth corner almost brought another soon after but Murphy couldn’t connect at the far post.

But another set play, a 21st-minute long throw from Cian Bargary, was flicked on by Cian Coleman, up from the back, and Jack Walsh to Crowley, who sent a looping header over Treacy.

Seven minutes later, Murphy charged down Treacy and watched the ball roll into the corner of the net for his second and City’s third.

Alec Byrne fizzed a shot over and Jack Doherty produced a similar effort at the other end, Mark McNulty adding an insurance touch to Wexford’s first and only shot of the half.

Murphy, hungry for his hat-trick, moved into a more advanced position in the second half and dispossessed Luke Turner to charge towards goal, his acute shot saved by Treacy.

The fourth arrived in the 67th minute, Crowley’s shot bouncing before being fumbled into O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s path.

Young winger Jamie Wynne, signed from Dundalk, was introduced alongside Dylan McGlade for his league debut and it was the latter who set-up O’Brien-Whitmarsh for an injury-time fifth.

Wexford’s closest effort came direct from a corner-kick, Jack Larkin striking the post late on.

CORK CITY (4-4-2): McNulty; Walker, Coleman, Häkkinen, Hurley; Bargary (McGlade, 72), Byrne, Baxter (Holland, 81), Murphy; Walsh (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 64), Crowley (Wynne, 72).

WEXFORD (4-4-1-1): Treacy, Cleary, Carroll, Turner, O'Hanlon; Fitzsimons, Manahan (Connolly, 55), Crowley, Groome (Smith, 84); Doherty; Robinson (Larkin, 84).

Referee: E O’Shea.