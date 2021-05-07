No end in sight in row between Tyler Toland and Vera Pauw

Tyler Toland has no intention of playing under Ireland manager Vera Pauw again, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The dispute between the Manchester City midfielder and Pauw has been ongoing since November 2019, two months after the teenager won the last of her 13 caps.

It is understood that Toland — currently on loan at Scottish champions Glasgow City — sent a text message to the manager three weeks ago pleading for “a fresh start” and saying she was “sorry for how everything worked out”.

Not only has Pauw refused to acknowledge or respond but went on the offensive when asked about the player’s status in her plans last Friday.

She insisted only a phonecall would suffice, stating that young players make mistakes and that “maybe a bit of guts would help her”. A suggestion from Pauw that an agreement with Toland’s agent was in place three times to facilitate a conversation has been denied by the player.

Pauw, who has previously managed Scotland, South Africa, and her homeland of Netherlands, went further by accusing Toland’s father, ex-Finn Harps defender Maurice, of “harassment and intimidation”.

Although Mr Toland has strongly refuted the charges as “ridiculous”, the FAI’s only assertion since has been to afford their manager full support.

It is understood FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has been working in the background on a plan to resolve the situation but the events of the last week have worsened the stand-off.

The 19-year-old has vowed not to play under Pauw, who in January extended her contract for the World Cup campaign kicking off in September.

That had been her initial position after feeling slighted by the end of the Dutchwoman’s first two camps.

Toland had been an ever-present in the side for a year, delivering a player-of-the-match performance and goal in the 2-0 win over Montenegro on the eve of Pauw’s appointment.

That was September 2019, just weeks after she’d moved to City to start full-time training.

The teen from Donegal was then dropped for Pauw’s first game the following month against Ukraine. She remained out of the picture for the next assignment in Greece — she was once again an unused substitute in Athens as Ireland conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

Matters between the pair escalated during the trip, with the player deeply unhappy at comments made about her fitness.

With the Euro qualification quest ending unsuccessfully in December, Toland chose the gap between campaigns to ‘reach out’ but a reconciliation is now a non-runner.

Pauw has two friendlies lined up for mid-June, by which time Toland will have her club future resolved. She’s set to move away from powerhouses City in pursuit of regular first-team football, with West Ham United frontrunners to seal her signature.