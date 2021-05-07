'We have to be ruthless': Mikel Arteta fronts up as Arsenal inquest begins

Mikel Arteta has conceded he could need years to make Arsenal challengers again, but believes a season out of Europe could be the making of his long-term “project” to steer the club out of their mid-table malaise.

The novice Arsenal manager is the favourite to be the next Premier League coach to lose his job. The even more embattled club owners have no appetite for change just a season and a half after they replaced Unai Emery with the former club captain.

Some will see that as a lack of ambition after Arteta followed his FA Cup-winning first few months in charge by steering the club to what is likely to be their lowest league finish in over a quarter of a century.

A Europa League triumph would have papered over that crack, but Thursday night’s insipid exit from the Europa League semi-finals, especially at the hands of Emery’s unfancied Villarreal, has left the Spaniard vulnerable.

Arsenal Invincible and respected commentator Lee Dixon watched on as his fears were realised and said it would take “years” to fix the club’s problems.

Arteta, with just a few hours to reflect on the match and a roller-coaster season, did not take issue with the Highbury legend.

“It has already taken years,” he argued, “because we have not been competing with the top clubs in this country for five years. He is right as it has already been years. It is not as if this process started six months ago — it started five years ago and you can see this trend.

“This year is not year one. I think a project has its phases and I am telling you we are in a much better position today to be where we want to be very soon, if we do what we have to do. But we have to be ruthless.”

Arteta called his squad together in the dressing room as they sat dejectedly late on Thursday night, but he will not tolerate anyone feeling sorry for themselves.

He explained: “We cannot be crying and stuck on what we don’t have. We have to see what we do have and maximise it to get what we want.”

By that, he was referring to Arsenal’s well paid players preparing for the club’s first season without European competition in 25 years. The lack of stardust and drop in income could impact his ability to recruit and retain, but he pointed to how Liverpool and Chelsea both responded to a year in the wilderness by quickly bouncing back.

He admitted: “We don’t know, but we have some really good examples with teams in this country that have been out of Europe and that was the defining moment in their project to go on and be much stronger.”

Mikel Arteta with Bukayo Saka, Hector Bellerin and Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League defeat to Villareal. Picture: Shaun Botterill

Arsenal supporters should not be under any illusion that Arteta is not suffering, almost embarrassed to be at the helm during such a landmark season. He might be deluded to argue his side did not lack intensity against Villarreal nor in any of the 13 league defeats that have left them in danger of finishing in the bottom half of the table as they prepare for Sunday night’s visit of West Brom (kick-off 7pm, live on BT Sport). But there’s something admirable in his loyalty to his men.

“I have learned this season that I thought I was very privileged to be in this football club. Now I know I cannot be anywhere else better than here.

Everything we have been through together as a club, with all the staff, every single player has put their lives to be successful here. I could not be any prouder to be close to them.

“I do not know how many challenges and obstacles we have been through. We tried to do it in the best possible way, facing it being honest and sticking to the values I believe in and this club believes in.

“Then it is about results and we are judged on that. In the end it is about winning and we have not won enough this season.”

He concluded what will surely not be the last post-mortem of a bizarre and disappointing season played behind closed doors amid plans to found a breakaway European Super League that still threatens to tear the club apart, with a message to Arsenal supporters.

“I want to share the pain that we are all feeling. They have been incredible with the team and incredible with me since I arrived and I have to show my appreciation first of all.

“I know their disappointment. We are here to give them joy, to give them moments where they can feel proud of what we do. We were able to do that last season and we haven’t this season.

“We are the ones who have to give them something to cheer about. I don’t think it is time for us to demand anything from them.”