How fourth place in the Premier League doesn’t guarantee Champions League football

With two all-Premier League European finals on the horizon, there are interesting and complicated implications for Champions League and Europa League places for next season.

Chelsea and Man City have already booked their place in the May 29 Istanbul showpiece, and Man Utd have one foot in the Europa League final in Gdansk. Arsenal will bid to complete the clean sweep of Premier League finalists tonight at home to Villarreal.

England has seven Euro places in total, with the Premier League top four normally qualifying for the Champions League. Fifth and the FA Cup winners go into the Europa League. And from this season, the Carabao Cup winners go into the new Europa Conference League – surely more of a booby prize.

However, Premier League champions-in-waiting Man City have already won the Carabao Cup against Tottenham. That means the team finishing sixth in the Premier League take the Conference League spot, with a place in the final play-off round at the end of August.

To further complicate things, two of the top four - Leicester and Chelsea - are to meet in the FA Cup final and assuming they also both remain in the top six, it means sixth takes a Europa League place and seventh in the table goes to the Conference League.

UEFA rules stipulate that Champions League and Europa League winners automatically qualify for the Champions League. But the governing body has also capped at a maximum of five the number of teams from a single country that can qualify for the Champions League (and a total of seven across both competitions).

So, if Chelsea win the Champions League and finish fourth, nothing happens. But if they finish fifth, they would make it five English teams in the Champions League. Teams finishing sixth and seventh would then both be in the Europa League.

But say Chelsea finish fifth, win the Champions League and Arsenal win the Europa League? That would theoretically give the PL six teams in the Champions League, one more than the limit for that competition.

Arsenal would go to the Champions League - but the team finishing fourth in the Premier League would be knocked down from the Champions League to the Europa League, along with the team that finishes fifth.

That would also allow England an extra place, with the team finishing sixth going into the new Conference League and no European place for the team in seventh.

This all appears unduly complicated, and it would be more straightforward if Chelsea finished in the top four and Man Utd won the Europa League. Then fifth and sixth are in the Europa and seventh in the Conference.

But there’s quite a bit of snakes and ladders to be played yet before the Premier League’s representation in Europe for next season is finally confirmed.