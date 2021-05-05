‘Dream’ midfielder N'Golo Kante the key ingredient in Chelsea transformation

Thomas Tuchel could hardly have given N’Golo Kante a bigger build-up before this game with the prospect of the France international adding a Champions League winners medal to complete his collection of club and international honours.

Kante, according to the Chelsea head coach, was a player he has “dreamed of” although Tuchel’s description of the midfielder’s shy and modest personality also meant it would have come as no surprise to discover Kante was left squirming with embarrassment at his manager’s gushing praise.

Equally unsurprising was the player’s assured performance at Stamford Bridge as he carried on from where he left in the first leg in Madrid where he was the dominant figure in an impressive display that ensured Tuchel’s side came into this meeting with the benefit of an away goal following a 1-1 draw.

The German had urged his side to ignore last week’s events and approach the return with the kind of urgency that marked their approach in the opening game. Initially it appeared as though that message had failed to get through with the Blues starting hesitantly and immediately forced onto the backfoot by a Real Madrid side driven on by their returning, talismanic captain Sergio Ramos.

Tuchel’s side were too quick to retreat, opening up areas of the pitch for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to control the tempo of the game before an explosive shot on the turn confirmed the threat of Karim Benzema.

It was Kante, though, who provided the decisive intervention immediately after that effort as Chelsea forced a first half lead. The Frenchman’s speed and industry means he is always likely to find himself in a position to receive the ball. It also meant he was able to collect a pass and move past two opponents before showing impressive composure to play in Kai Havertz who was unfortunate to see his chip hit the bar before Timo Werner finished.

The move highlighted why Tuchel, like Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri before, has been keen to utilise Kante further forward, despite the player establishing his reputation as a holding midfielder. With Jorginho sitting deep, the Frenchman was able to use his energy to press forward in support of his side’s counter-attack, while his defensive efforts contributed to Chelsea’s characteristically resilient defensive display.

Tuchel has instilled a impressive ethic within his side when it comes to protecting their goal - centre-back Andreas Christensen said this week the aim is to be ‘annoying and horrible’ out of possession - and Kante’s role in that is evident from the way he so often stifles opponents.

That resolve has gone a long way towards disguising Chelsea’s attacking deficiencies that were again all too evident when Tuchel’s side missed a succession of second half chances that meant a sense of tension remained long after the game should have been put to bed.

A second goal was needed, and there was a predictability about the way it came about. Kante, again, won the ball high up the field to set up the chance the led to Mason Mount securing Chelsea’s place in the final.

Now only Manchester City stand in the way of Kante and that final medal.