Stephen Ward to leave Ipswich Town

The former Ireland international has made 29 league starts this season and one more would have automatically triggered a 12-month contract extension
Stephen Ward to leave Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town's Stephen Ward.

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 16:06
PA

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward is to leave Ipswich after being told he will not be offered a new deal by the League One club.

The 35-year-old full-back, who will be out of contract this summer, has made 29 league starts this season – the last of them against Wimbledon on April 24 – and one more would have automatically triggered a 12-month extension.

Manager Paul Cook told the club’s official website: “Stephen has been an absolute pleasure to work with. He conducts himself great, he leads by example, and it’s no surprise he’s had the career he’s had.

“Everyone at the club wishes Stephen all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts this season.” 

Former Bohemians, Wolves, Burnley, and Stoke defender Ward joined Town in August last year and has made 31 appearances for the club in total.

More in this section

Manchester United fan protest - Old Trafford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt protest by Manchester United fans went ‘too far’
Republic of Ireland Training Session Stephen Kenny pays tribute to Alan McLoughlin and Alan Keely
Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Group G - VfB Stuttgart v Rangers - Mercedes-Benz Arena Jens Lehmann apologises for sending ‘token black guy’ message to TV pundit
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League - The Emirates Stadium

‘It was a really bad moment’: Aubameyang reveals full extent of malaria scare

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up