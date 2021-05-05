Trailer released for new Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In documentary

The trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.
Starting with the moment the legendary Manchester United manager suffered a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, the documentary charts how Ferguson was compelled to recount his most treasured memories to his son, Jason, who directs the film.
Including exclusive and previously unseen archive footage as well as testimonies from his wife Cathy and three sons, Ferguson recalls his own playing career and 35 years of managerial success at Aberdeen and United.
Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan, and Archie Knox are among those to feature in the film.
The documentary will be in cinemas from May 27 and available on Amazon Prime Video in Ireland two days later.