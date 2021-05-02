Hat-trick hero Gareth Bale inspires Spurs to facile win

Tottenham 4 Sheffield Utd 0

Gareth Bale scored a rare hat-trick to maintain Tottenham's Champions League qualification hopes make Jose Mourinho's decision to consistently ignore the Wales star increasingly bizarre.

No wonder the Portuguese coach was sacked after being handed the Real Madrid man and White Hart Lane legend on a season long loan only to hardly ever pick him. Less surprising has been caretaker manager Ryan Mason's decision to trust him.

And no wonder Bale, 31, celebrated his first Premier League triple in nearly a decade – since Boxing Day 2012 - with a huge grin and a cheeky practice putt in a reference to his 'Wales, golf, Madrid' flag He seemed to be talking to Mourinho when he said afterwards: “I feel good. I said I just needed to play games, get a run and I am doing that now.

“I am happy and when I am happy I normally play well. We are more on the front foot now, close to the goal and able to score more. It will not happen overnight but we are playing football the Tottenham way.”

Son Heung-Min added a late fourth to help Mason's men move up to fifth. They have four games to close the five-point gap to Chelsea, starting with a weekend trip to Leeds.

They then host Wolves and Aston Villa before a final day trip to top four rivals Leicester City. That said, they could soon be behind West Ham, who play their game in hand against Burnley tonight. Liverpool would also be in front had they played and won against Manchester United yesterday.

This was the Tottenham line up some fans had been dreaming of as Dele Alli started with Bale as well as Son and fit again Harry Kane.

Mason commented: “I said all along Gareth Bale hasn’t and won’t lose that ability in the final third to produce moments of excellent. He’s a world class player – he’s proved that over many years.”

Tottenham had been the better side against their already-relegated opponents long before their 36th minute opener. Bale looked a clinical striker as he ran on to Serge Aurier's perfectly weighted lofted pass and nudged a shot over hesitant United keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Bale ended the night on nine for the season, all at home in the Premier League.

United briefly looked better after the break before they were torn apart by a brilliant Son-inspired 61st minute fast break which ended in a Bale finish to savour.

Son, who had just had an effort narrowly ruled out for offside by VAR, wriggled clear of two challenges and released Bale, who buried a thunderous left foot shot into Ramsdale's top left hand corner.

The hat-trick came just eight minutes later and was a quality low left foot shot from another inch-perfect Aurier pass.

The smiling Son got in on the act after 77 minutes when he curled in a cracker of his own from a full 20 yards.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Reguilon 5, Alderweireld 6, Hojbjerg 6 , Son 7, Bale 9 (Bergwijn 75), Kane 6, Dier 6, Lo Celso 5 (Winks 70), Alli 6 (Lamela 78), Aurier 7. Subs: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Sissoko, Moura, Ndombele.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale 5, Baldock 6, Stevens 6, Fleck 5, Basham 6, Egan 6, Norwood 6, McGoldrick 6, Bogle 5 (Berge 45), Osborn 6, Brewster 5 (Burke 45). Subs: Foderingham, Lundstram, Mousset, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson. Gordon.

Referee: Andre Marriner 6.