Danger Here: 'My champagne is going cold'

FIRST WORLD PROBLEM

The postponement of Man United-Liverpool caused only minor difficulties for Man City man Micah Richards:

“My champagne is going cold.”

SHIPSHAPER

Damien Delaney set the record straight:

“I’ve nailed my thoughts to the mast.”

MIXED VEG

Billy Walsh on Katie Taylor:

“She was calm as a cucumber…”

CRYING FOWL

Weightlifting pundit Michaela Breeze ruffled some feathers on Eurosport:

“That put the cat among the chickens.”

SHATTERED DREAMS

Lando Norris on Netflix’s Drive to Survive:

“It was a dream start, something I never dreamt of…”

NATURAL FIBRE

Jermaine Jenas destroying the fabric of the game:

“Foden moves like silk through defenders.”

MERSE CODE

Paul Merson reckons VAR is operated from Stockley Trailer Park:

“I don’t know why they didn’t get the man in the caravan to look at it.”

FINAL CURTAIN

Ian Darke calls time:

“Any minute now the referee will blow on his watch.”

THE WORDSMITH

Stuart ‘Oxford-English’ Pearce:

“We’ve got a new word in the game, it’s called ‘out of control’.”

AFTERNOON DELIGHT

Despite Colin Murray’s theory, there was no Crucible happy ending for the Englishman:

“Stuart Bingham knows what it’s like to be pulled off at this time of day.”

RIGHT ON CUE

Gary Lineker signed off Match of the Day with a total clearance:

“Fulham can’t get a break and need snookers after Potter chalks up a win to pocket the points for Brighton. They’ve got a lovely cushion now. I’ll leave you with a kiss.”

PUNBELIEVABLE JEFF

Jeff Stelling was in fine form Saturday.

“News this week that the final of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup will not take place this season… That takes the biscuit.”

“Ryan Broom just brushed the defenders aside, swept through and scored.”

SPANISH STEW

Just another week in the LaLiga title race with Ray Hudson, as tracked by @liverayhudson:

Militao goal. “He’s been rattling at the latch of brave Osasuna all night long. That’s a magisterial header, fire on ice from the Brazilian. Nothing given in the VAR truck by the boys down by the river.”

Molina header beats Ter Stegen: “The defence of Barcelona goes missing like the kids in The Blair Witch Project, and there’s no change for Ter-Spiderman this time.”

Messi and Griezmann link-up: “Clairvoyant passing again, they’re like dolphins chattering to each other. Antoine turns like a cork in a Chardonnay bottle. Minnesota Fats, 8-ball, bottom pocket. Fabulous pirouette from Antoine, and Messi-nets this time.”

Savić header: “The Montenegro international contorts and twists his neck like Linda Blair in The Exorcist. Game back on.”

Berenguer goal: “Álex the Great arrives by stealth. He’s got to adjust his gyroscope on the fly... he goes Barry White disco!”

Griezmann again: “Antoine-nets again, springs out of the closet like a big werewolf looking for a plate of liver here. Demonic finish. The dispatch is smoother than a Zamboni... he peels away like tissue on a toilet roll. Gets his geometry right again, better than Archimedes! This game has got more ‘flare’ than a 1970s high school reunion.”

Chukwueze goal: “He stretches this team out like spandex on Miami Beach... Look at the pass. The skeleton key comes out. He flies through the defence like Han Solo in an asteroid field.”

