Katie McCabe stars as Arsenal all but confirm Champions League spot

Katie McCabe scored and won the winning, stoppage-time penalty, as Arsenal virtually secured Champions League football next season with a 2-1 victory at Everton.

Kim Little converted the spot-kick to put the Gunners three points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United with one round of Women's Super League matches left, and with a vastly superior goal difference.

Ireland captain McCabe opened the scoring - her fourth goal of the season - in the 22nd minute with a fine chip over Sandy MacIver.

Everton equalised 15 minutes from full-time when Megan Finnigan directed her header into the bottom corner.

It looked like the spoils were set to be shared but, in the 94th minute, McCabe was brought down and the visitors were awarded a spot-kick.

Captain Little stepped up and calmly sent the ball into the top-right corner to claim all three points and a top-three spot for the Gunners.

United needed a Yana Daniels own goal to beat bottom-of-the table Bristol City 1-0 in a fiercely-contested clash.

Jane Ross fired a shot against the post from close range in the 79th minute and, in the resulting scramble, Daniels deflected the ball into her own net.

Manchester City took the title race to the final day by crushing Birmingham 4-0, but their victory was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to striker Chloe Kelly.

With Chelsea playing in the Champions League, where they reached the final by beating Bayern Munich, City were looking to move a point clear of Emma Hayes' side, who have a game in hand.

Kelly scored a quick double but had to be carried off the pitch in the second half with her knee in a brace after colliding with Rebecca Holloway, earning a penalty in the process.

After a long break in play, Caroline Weir saw her spot-kick saved, but late goals from Esme Morgan and Sam Mewis added gloss to the scoreline.

Fara Williams netted from the penalty spot in her final home game as Reading beat Brighton 3-2.

Both sides lined up for a guard of honour ahead of Williams' entry at the Madejski Stadium after England's most capped player announced she will retire at the end of the season.

Williams opened the scoring before Danielle Carter doubled the Royals' lead. Lee Geum-min then netted a two-minute brace to level proceedings, but Natasha Harding snatched the winner after 55 minutes.

Relegation battlers Aston Villa and West Ham both missed a host of chances as they played out their second goalless draw in a matter of weeks.