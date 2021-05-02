Terrace Talk - Liverpool: What the hell is ‘the right kind of protest’? 

When they said write something called ‘Terrace Talk’ when it was all seats now, I thought fair enough, we know what you mean.

When they stopped people going into grounds, but the games went ahead, I thought, hmm, a bit weird, but the talking points are the same I suppose.

But when there isn’t even a game, that’s where we should draw the line surely?

The events surrounding Sunday’s protests have reverberated throughout football for weeks. You can be cynical and say United are mostly bothered about their pilfering owners than the good of football as a whole.

They (and we, if we’re brutally honest) are only concerned about governance when the club WE support is run by people more concerned with the bottom line than the trophy cabinet.

Up until recently, FSG were considered a necessary evil, one that had overall done Liverpool a power of good.

When its own obvious greed spluttered to the surface in a callous fashion, some Liverpool supporters got bolshy about it.

Others? Well, if by some miracle we did sign Mbappe, I doubt you’d hear a murmur out of them, after they were done dancing in the streets.

The mind-boggling determination to get Sunday’s game played, at whatever time, demonstrated how football was tied up in a neat bow and (bag and unfortunate baggage) handed to television long ago.

You won’t hear that from television, obviously.

Why would they ever point the finger at themselves?

There were some hysterically snooty reactions to the United fans, such as ‘the right kind of protest’.

What the hell’s that, then? One that causes no disruption whatsoever, clearly.

Any change for good in society has by necessity involved disruption.

Get off your high horses and worry about where a wonderful game has gone and where it might fatally end up.

Turning to trivialities like LFC, these are strange times, with virtually nothing to play for now.

No trophies certainly and top four a pipedream.

It’s an indicator for what Klopp’s brought to the place certainly, a May with no cutting edge. We’re not there to witness such calamity, which is a bonus of sorts.

The last time we did this, it was curtains for Rodgers. Jurgen has plenty in the bank, so no one’s being silly about it, thank goodness.

It’s almost too easy to stack up the problems he/we have faced and shrug, but there’s still a troubled aura of let-down and a few players needing to look at themselves and recalibrate their (self) importance.

That seems petty and overdemanding, especially for the men who helped create such demands in the first place.

I don’t make the rules.

The ESL still lingers nauseatingly in the background, like a chemical plant that’s renamed so you’ll believe it’s not toxic anymore.

There’s still talk of reprisals — Champions League bans, even relegation. It’s all a little hysterical, although the anger is understandable.

I think there’s still a chance the biggest clubs could be lured away and, while there’s bravado on everyone else’s part, it does smack of a spurned lover screeching: “Go then, see if I care. Never fancied you anyway.”

No sense in going all Weimar Republic about it.

Such bloodlust can be triggered by its own lo-fi selfishness of clubs and supporters wanting a reward they didn’t actually earn on the pitch. That’s how I like my irony.

Flippancy aside, we shouldn’t stop having the discussion about more competitive sport now everyone’s on the same page, for however short a time.

I probably shouldn’t use the word “competitive” on the weekend we were playing them. It’s a salutary lesson in how the other half lives, a match we’ve little or no chance of ever winning.

That’s what it must feel like for other teams, year in year out. We only have to take our medicine on an annual basis.

Which is one way of easing the pain. This time, we didn’t even get to do that.