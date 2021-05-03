'Winning little battles' key for in-form Chris Forrester

“A happy footballer off the field makes for a happy one on it.”

The reflections of St Patrick’s Athletic head coach Stephen O’Donnell on Chris Forrester after the midfielder’s superb double in Friday’s 3-0 win over Longford Town.

An observation Forrester himself concurs with having overcome his own demons in recent years to be back approaching the form of his first stint at the Inchicore club.

“Yes, a lot of work has gone into that, working on myself, winning little battles with myself every day,” said the 28-year-old Dubliner, who had spells across the Channel with Peterborough United and Aberdeen.

“I don’t want to make it about depression or anything, but it has been a journey. I’m here now and ready to kick on,” added Forrester who returned home from Scotland in early 2019 citing personal issues. “Winning little battles every day. That might sound mundane, but stuff around the house, taking up hobbies, reading, meditating, whatever it may be, focusing on yourself and not the things that you can’t affect, which I found myself doing a lot of.”

Forrester admits he wasn’t physically right on his return two years ago due to his poor mental health at the time. “Yes, that was massively down to my mental state. I wasn’t putting myself in positions where I was going to be the best player on the pitch.

It’s been a journey for me to get to where I am now. It’s not something you can change overnight, it’s a work in progress”

Forrester will look to help keep St Pat’s unbeaten start to the campaign away to Sligo Rovers this evening. In the pick of today’s other games, Shamrock Rovers, just behind leaders St Pat’s on goal difference, host Waterford in Tallaght, on the brink of breaking their own 94-year-old record of 30 league games unbeaten.

TODAY: Drogheda United v Bohemians (2.0) Shamrock Rovers v Waterford (2.0) Longford Town v Dundalk (5.45) Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (5.45) Derry City v Finn Harps (7.45)