Fans invade Old Trafford pitch as thousands protest against Glazers

Manchester United fans protesting against the club's ownership took to the Old Trafford pitch this afternoon.
Fans invade Old Trafford pitch as thousands protest against Glazers

Fans protest on Old Trafford pitch. Image via Sky Sports

Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 14:36

Manchester United fans protesting against the club's ownership took to the Old Trafford pitch this afternoon.

Hundreds of fans invaded the pitch ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

The plans added to years of discontent and protests from supporters following the controversial takeover by the Glazers in 2005.

Outside the ground, large numbers of supporters are also protesting.

Amid initial reports the match might be in doubt, the Premier League has said there has been no coronavirus breach as no supporters have gained entry to dressing rooms.

Fans have now left the pitch. 

If United lose today's fixture, neighbours Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions.

Speaking ahead of the planned protest, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

"As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."

More in this section

Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League - Goodison Park El Ghazi winner dents Toffees' European hopes
Galway United v Shelbourne - Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round Hat-trick of penalties as Caulfield's Galway get campaign on track
Chelsea v Manchester City - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Thomas Tuchel enthuses about ‘full package’ Mason Mount
Chelsea v Bayern Munich - UEFA Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Kingsmeadow

Chelsea see off Bayern to set up first Champions League final with Barcelona

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up