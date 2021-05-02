Fans invade Old Trafford pitch as thousands protest against Glazers

Manchester United fans protesting against the club's ownership took to the Old Trafford pitch this afternoon.

Hundreds of fans invaded the pitch ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

The plans added to years of discontent and protests from supporters following the controversial takeover by the Glazers in 2005.

Outside the ground, large numbers of supporters are also protesting.

Amid initial reports the match might be in doubt, the Premier League has said there has been no coronavirus breach as no supporters have gained entry to dressing rooms.

Fans have now left the pitch.

If United lose today's fixture, neighbours Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions.

Fans protesting on the pitch at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/ocfy5uGy4A — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) May 2, 2021

Speaking ahead of the planned protest, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

"As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."