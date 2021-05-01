El Ghazi winner dents Toffees' European hopes

Premier League: Everton 1 Aston Villa 2

CARLO Ancelotti’s hopes of leading Everton into Europe this season took a further blow thanks to his side’s continued poor home form - Anwar El Ghazi ensuring their hosts have now won just one of their last ten league games at Goodison Park.

El Ghazi earned Villa a deserved win after 80 minutes with a well-placed finish from just inside the Everton area after a counter-attacked launched by Bertrand Traore.

It brought about Everton’s eighth home defeat of the campaign - only relegated Sheffield United and Fulham have more - a statistic that now looks likely to deny Ancelotti’s team a top-five finish.

A fantastically entertaining first half should have produced far more than a goal-apiece and would have provided food for thought for watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

Certainly, the form of two centre-forwards currently pushing for roles in his summer Euros squad - Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins - was praiseworthy and both were on the scoresheet inside the opening 20 minutes.

First, Watkins dispossessed defender Mason Holgate in embarrassing fashion - for the Everton mart at least - easing him off the ball then holding him off before running into the area and lifting the ball over Jordan Pickford.

It was part of an electrifying start by Villa, and Watkins in particular, although the lead lasted just six minutes, with Calvert-Lewin equalising spectacularly on 19 minutes.

Lucas Digne’s far-post corner saw Calvert-Lewin spin away from his marker, and former Everton team mate, Ross Barkley far too easily before he powered in an unstoppable header.

Calvert-Lewin might have headed Everton in front a few moments later, with a brave diving effort that was blocked by keeper Emiliano Martinez, but it was Villa manager Dean Smith who would have been more pleased with his team’s display.

As the visitors’ chances mounted, a brilliant Matt Cash cross found Watkins and, after Pickford had saved his effort, El Ghazi struck the bar from the rebound.

And Barkley almost celebrated his return to Goodison with a goal, thumping a powerful 20-yard shot against the foot of the post.

Everton, who lost James Rodriguez to injury in the pre-match warm-up, saw a couple of early second half chances fall to Richarlison, who faked to worry Martinez unduly.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 8; Coleman 6, Godfrey 5, Holgate 4, Digne 6; Allan 7, Gomes 6 (Delph 69, 6); Iwobi 6 (Bernard 75, 6), Sigurdsson 6 (King 82), Richarlison 7; Calvert-Lewin 8.

Subs (not used) Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Davies, Virginia, Olsen.

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez 7; Cash 8, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Targett 7; Luiz 6, McGinn 7; Traore 7 (Ramsey 88), Barkley 6, El Ghazi 8 (Davis 90); Watkins 9.

Subs (not used) Heaton, Taylor, Wesley, Nakamba, El Mohamady, Hause, Philogene-Bidace.

Referee: S Hooper 6