'I'm in love as a person' - Pep hails Aguero as City on brink of title

City could win the title tomorrow if Man United lose to Liverpool
'I'm in love as a person' - Pep hails Aguero as City on brink of title

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 14:28
Ian Winrow

Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 2 

PEP Guardiola’s Manchester City side are on the brink of claiming a third Premier League title in four years after two goals in two second half minutes from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres left them needing just three points from their final four games to be sure of being crowned Champions.

The title could even be theirs on Sunday evening if Manchester United lose to Liverpool but whatever the outcome of that game at Old Trafford, Guardiola’s side can head into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain knowing domestic success is all but guaranteed.

After a stuttering first-half display, Guardiola’s side wore the look of champions as they moved through the gears to kill off the game early in the second half. 

The City manager had made eight changes to the line-up that established a 2-1 advantage in Paris midweek and could be satisfied with the way his squad negotiated this hurdle without requiring the involvement of a number of players whose presence will be key at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

It would have been a less comfortable afternoon had Christian Benteke made more of two good opportunities during a first half in which City failed to register an attempt on target for the first time in 21 games.

City’s rejigged front three of Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling found it difficult to make inroads against the Palace defence and when Guardiola’s side did create an opening, Jesus was flagged offside when he volleyed past Vicente Guaita after being picked out by Fernandinho’s floated pass.

There was evidence of a greater sense of urgency at the start of the second half and the breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Aguero collected Benjamin Mendy’s pass in the 57th minute before finishing with a powerful half-volley. 

Moments later and the game was effectively over when Torres made the most of a fortunate deflection to find space and drill home from the edge of the area. Palace wilted and only some desperate defending prevented the margin of victory being even greater.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's display and particularly the goal from club legend Aguero, now in his final games at City.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "What a goal, what an action, what a player, what a man. He's going to enjoy the last games. He showed with his goal what he has he has been and what he is. I'm in love as a person, he is an incredible guy."

As for the title, Guardiola was almost ready to accept City will soon be popping the champagne.

"We can start to think about putting it in the fridge. Not yet, but it's in the fridge."

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita 6; Ward 5, Kouyate 6, Dann 7, Mitchell 7; Riedewald 5 (Schlupp 59, 6), Milivojevic 6, Eze 5; Townsend 7 (Ayew 82, 6), Benteke 5 (Mateta 68, 6), Zaha 5.

Subs not used: Butland, van Aanholt, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Kelly.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 7, Laporte 6, Ake 7, Mendy 7; Torres 8, Fernandinho 6 (Zinchenko 67, 6), Rodri 7; Jesus 6, Aguero 7, Sterling 6.

Subs not used: Steffen, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Foden.

Referee: David Coote 6

More in this section

Waterford v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Dundalk thrash depleted Waterford
Southampton v Leicester City - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Leicester edge closer to Champions League despite draw with Southampton
Cameron McJannet celebrates scoring his sideÕs second goal 30/4/2021 Cameron McJannet strikes late as Derry inflict more woe on Bohs
Mikel Arteta file photo

Mikel Arteta: Home clash with Villarreal is ‘crucial moment’ of Arsenal’s season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up