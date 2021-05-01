'I'm in love as a person' - Pep hails Aguero as City on brink of title

Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 2

PEP Guardiola’s Manchester City side are on the brink of claiming a third Premier League title in four years after two goals in two second half minutes from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres left them needing just three points from their final four games to be sure of being crowned Champions.

The title could even be theirs on Sunday evening if Manchester United lose to Liverpool but whatever the outcome of that game at Old Trafford, Guardiola’s side can head into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain knowing domestic success is all but guaranteed.

After a stuttering first-half display, Guardiola’s side wore the look of champions as they moved through the gears to kill off the game early in the second half.

The City manager had made eight changes to the line-up that established a 2-1 advantage in Paris midweek and could be satisfied with the way his squad negotiated this hurdle without requiring the involvement of a number of players whose presence will be key at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

It would have been a less comfortable afternoon had Christian Benteke made more of two good opportunities during a first half in which City failed to register an attempt on target for the first time in 21 games.

City’s rejigged front three of Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling found it difficult to make inroads against the Palace defence and when Guardiola’s side did create an opening, Jesus was flagged offside when he volleyed past Vicente Guaita after being picked out by Fernandinho’s floated pass.

There was evidence of a greater sense of urgency at the start of the second half and the breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Aguero collected Benjamin Mendy’s pass in the 57th minute before finishing with a powerful half-volley.

Moments later and the game was effectively over when Torres made the most of a fortunate deflection to find space and drill home from the edge of the area. Palace wilted and only some desperate defending prevented the margin of victory being even greater.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's display and particularly the goal from club legend Aguero, now in his final games at City.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "What a goal, what an action, what a player, what a man. He's going to enjoy the last games. He showed with his goal what he has he has been and what he is. I'm in love as a person, he is an incredible guy."

As for the title, Guardiola was almost ready to accept City will soon be popping the champagne.

"We can start to think about putting it in the fridge. Not yet, but it's in the fridge."

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita 6; Ward 5, Kouyate 6, Dann 7, Mitchell 7; Riedewald 5 (Schlupp 59, 6), Milivojevic 6, Eze 5; Townsend 7 (Ayew 82, 6), Benteke 5 (Mateta 68, 6), Zaha 5.

Subs not used: Butland, van Aanholt, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Kelly.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 7, Laporte 6, Ake 7, Mendy 7; Torres 8, Fernandinho 6 (Zinchenko 67, 6), Rodri 7; Jesus 6, Aguero 7, Sterling 6.

Subs not used: Steffen, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Foden.

Referee: David Coote 6