Dundalk thrash depleted Waterford

Waterford FC 0 Dundalk 3

Dundalk FC made it back-to-back wins in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as they took the chances to inflict a sixth league defeat on a depleted Waterford FC in their clash at the RSC, with the woodwork denied the home side twice in the contest.

By the time striker John Martin hit the post and crossbar in the space of 15 minutes second half minutes, the game was up by that stage for Kevin Sheedy’s side as the visitors were three goals to the good through Andy Boyle, Chris Shields, and Michael Duffy.

David McMillan twice went close for Jim Magilton’s side inside the opening four minutes before a set-piece gave Dundalk the lead on 24 minutes. Michael Duffy sent in a free-kick from the right that found the head of the unchallenged Andy Boyle, and he powered a header past Paul Martin.

After Adam O’Reilly missed a good chance to level on 35 minutes when just failing to finish a John Martin cross, a second Dundalk goal came from the penalty spot two minutes before the break when Chris Shields converted from 12 yards after Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was fouled by Prince Mutswunguma.

The second half was less than 25 seconds old when Dundalk added a third goal that secured the win when Raivis Jurkovskis went on a run before setting up Michael Duffy, and he curled a cracking right-footed strike from 20-yards found the top corner to give Paul Martin no chance.

Waterford kept fighting with John Martin hitting the post on 54 minutes before the same player somehow struck the crossbar 10 minutes later from close-range, but Dundalk saw out the game comfortable despite Cameron Dummigan was forced off injured 10 minutes from time.

WATERFORD FC: P. Martin, Power, Evans, O’Reilly, Mascoll, Waite,, J. Martin, O’Keeffe, Mashigo, Sobowale, Mutswunguma.

DUNDALK: Cherrie, Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Jurkovskis, Shields, Zahibo (Sloggett ’72), Midtskogen (Murray ’65), McEleney, Duffy, McMillan (Ogedi-Uzokwe ’32).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin)