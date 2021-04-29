Alec Byrne: Cork City can’t keep giving away stupid goals

Alec Byrne has bemoaned the “stupid goals” Cork City have conceded during their poor run of form which has seen them lose four games on the bounce.

A derby defeat to Treaty United last time out means City have just three points from five games so far this season as they prepare to travel to the Carlisle Grounds to take on Bray tonight (7.30pm).

For Byrne, who started all four of the defeats in this run, the onus is on the players to get his side’s campaign up and running.

“Obviously, it’s very disappointing, it ruins everyone’s weekend but when you come in on a Monday you wipe it off, get ready and go again,” Byrne said, acknowledging the players must stand up and demand the improvements that are needed to reverse their fortunes.

“It comes from the dressing room,” he said, “if you’ve been watching the games, all the goals we’ve conceded have been individual errors, or lapses of concentration at set pieces, stupid goals to be giving away so it comes from us.

“We’re always talking to each other on where we can improve but it has to be better overall.”

Having come back from 1-0 down to level in Limerick last time out, City conceded a 78th-minute winner as Treaty took all three points. After the hard work to get back on terms, leaving the Market’s Field empty-handed added to the frustration for Byrne.

“It’s very frustrating because we were well in the game and to give away such sloppy goals is heartbreaking really, when you work so far through the game to give away three points, it’s gutting. It is a young team but in men’s football you can be punished for stupid mistakes so we really need to learn from it and keep pushing forward.”

Elsewhere, early pace-setters Athlone Town host Cabinteely as they look to make it five wins on the trot.

Treaty Utd look to improve on their eye-catching start to the season when they travel to Dublin to face fellow unbeaten side Shelbourne. Wexford host UCD while Cobh Ramblers are in action tomorrow evening when they host John Caulfield’s Galway Utd.

FIRST DIVISION FIXTURES (tonight, 7.45 unless stated):

Bray Wanderers v Cork City (7.30); Shelbourne v Treaty Utd; Wexford Youths v UCD; Athlone T v Cabinteely; Cobh Ramblers v Galway Utd (Sat, 7pm).