Waterford assistant Newell hit with four-game sideline ban

Mike Newell has been hit with a four-match sideline ban by the FAI, coming just weeks after the Waterford assistant boss completed a three-game suspension.

The 56-year-old won’t be in the dugout for Friday’s visit of Dundalk and his absence for the next three matches thereafter means he’ll have missed seven of opening 11 games under the tenure of himself and boss Kevin Sheedy.

Newell incurred his latest rap after being sent-off during the 1-0 loss at St Patrick’s Athletic nine days ago.

Newell was angered when a double substitution was delayed due to the incoming players not wearing the same-coloured tape as their socks.

His contention that there appeared to be no such requirement on Saints players didn’t go down well with the officials and he was duly sent off.

Graham Kelly was also the referee for Waterford's opening night of the season at Drogheda United.

Newell was shown a red card too following an exchange with the fourth official.

Ireland legend Sheedy and Newell were the shock appointments to the Waterford hotseats just after Christmas, being required to quarantine upon arrival from the UK and assemble a new full squad over an eight week window for the season kicking off.

On the pitch, the expected struggle has ensued, with last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Longford marking only the second of the season. They had lost five of the opening previous six matches.

Drama has been plentiful off-field as well. Sheedy felt compelled last Thursday night to deny he and Newell had prematurely quit his first managerial job. Their refusal to take training earlier in the day fuelled speculation.