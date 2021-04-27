Benzema blast rescues Real Madrid but Chelsea remain confident of Champions League final spot

REAL MADRID 1 (Benzema 29) CHELSEA 1 (Pulisic 14)

Christian Pulisic scored his sixth goal of the season but possibly the most important one of his career so far to put Chelsea one foot in the Champions League final as Thomas Tuchel's men earned a hard-fought draw in Madrid.

And although Karim Benzema equalised for Zinedine Zidane's men with a spectacular goal 15 minutes after Pulisic struck, Chelsea have the advantage of a precious away goal as they prepare for the second leg at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday.

And we are all in for a treat if next week's game is anything like as lively as this first leg, particularly a breathless first-half played on a slippery pitch as the rain fell heavily in Spain. Tuchel sent out a side that looked defensive but took the initiative early on against an injury-hit Madrid missing their captain Sergio Ramos, who may well be back for the return leg.

Former Chelsea favourite Eden Hazard has also had his injury issues since going to Madrid two years ago and was able to play only a late cameo role on Tuesday night. Another seven days of training could see the Belgian star back to his best, and that could be another worry for Tuchel and Co.

But they can reflect on another job well done in the Champions League, a competition they won famously in 2012 after beating Spanish opponents, Barcelona, in the semi-final.

In the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday, Chelsea were quickest out of the blocks and should have scored before Pulisic put them ahead inside a quarter of an hour.

Timo Werner, on another disappointing night, was denied from close range by Thibault Courtois, the former Blues keeper. But Pulisic made no mistake when his chance came in the 14th minute after Antonio Rudiger lofted a delicate forward pass beyond Madrid's backline. Pulisic's touch took the ball left, and with defenders scrambling back to the goal-line, the American forward dribbled the ball round Courtois and smashed it past the men on the line.

It was a superb start for Chelsea, an invaluable away goal, and a second looked to be imminent with Madrid's defence looking all at sea. Zidane had set out to match Tuchel's tactics with a back three, but it did not work in the early stages.

But just as the rain started to fall, Madrid got going. Benzema showed signs of intent with a thundering shot that cannoned off the far post in the 23rd minute, and then got the goal he deserved with a spectacular effort six minutes later.

Toni Kroos played a short corner via Luka Modric to Marcelo, whose deep cross was headed back across goal by Casemiro. Eder Militao flicked on, and Benzema controlled the ball with his head, spun, and sent an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net from six yards. It was the goal of a man at the top of his game, his 28th of the season and 71st in the Champions League, taking him level with Raul at fourth in the all-time scorers list.

The rain was incessant and so was the action at both ends. Kroos curled a shot just wide, Thiago Silva tried his luck from long range, and then Werner missed again after N'Golo Kante led a quick counter-attack and fed the German, who shot wastefully wide.

Half-time brought a pause in the rain and the tempo dropped, allowing Modric to work his magic, popping up all over the pitch, and creating openings. But Vinicius Junior was disappointing and Zidane replaced him with Hazard in a bid to get a second goal.

Tuchel made a triple substitution, hooking Werner in favour of Kai Havertz and sending on Hakim Ziyech for a tired-looking Pulisic. Ziyech had a free-kick saved comfortably by Courtois, while Kante blocked yet another Benzema effort at the opposite end.

Kante and Modric never stopped running as they kept their respective teams ticking over. Kante beat three Madrid defenders on one lung-busting run, while Modric set up Kroos for a long-range shot that was deflected wide, with Varane heading wide from the resulting corner.

So it ended level with Chelsea taking the advantage of an away goal back to London for next Wednesday's second leg at Stamford Bridge.

And who is to say they cannot reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2012?

Real Madrid (3-5-2): Courtois 7; Militao 7, Varane 7, Nacho 6; Carvajal 6 (Odriozola 7), Modric 9, Casemiro 7, Kroos 8, Marcelo 7 (Asensio 76); Benzema 8 (Benzema 90+1), Vinicius Junior 5 (Hazard 66).

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Christensen 7, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 7; Azpilicueta 6 (James 66), Kante 9, Jorginho 7, Chilwell 7; Mount 7, Werner 5 (Havertz 66), Pulisic 8 (Ziyech 66).

Ref: Danny Makkalie (Netherlands)