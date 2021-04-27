Thomas Tuchel taking Chelsea to places that didn’t seem possible before

Any arguments that Chelsea made a mistake by sacking Frank Lampard and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel are surely over following a classy performance in Madrid which leaves his remodelled side within touching distance of a Champions League Final.

The 1-1 first leg semi-final draw against Real came less than nine months after Chelsea were outclassed 7-1 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the last 16 last year, and nobody can say that progress has not been made.

There was understandable frustration from many supporters when terrace hero Lampard was sacked in January – and given the way he had brought through so many young players in the middle of transfer ban it seemed extremely harsh.

But as so often with Chelsea it’s hard to argue with Roman Abramovich’s hire ‘em, fire ‘em policy when so often the new arrival takes the team to another level – and, on most occasions, to trophies.

That’s certainly what’s happening with this current side, who are growing in confidence and quality by the week.

Could they have done the same under Lampard who was waiting for new signings to click when he was dismissed? Maybe. But even his biggest supporters are starting to grudgingly admit that Chelsea are now making progress at a speed that didn’t seem possible before.

Tuchel’s team are well drilled, fluid, and improving; and you get the feeling they are nowhere near their full potential.

The German’s experience is vital, too, and having taken PSG to the final last year he arrived in Madrid having never lost to Real in four Champions League meetings. Not many managers can say that.

Even his pre-match quotes gave Chelsea fans confidence that this was a man who knows what he is doing at the highest level.

“We don’t need a miracle,” he insisted. “We want to impose our style of play, our intensity and our quality.”

That confidence was justified with the opening goal when Antonio Rudiger, a man shunned by Lampard, chipped a ball over Real’s defence for Christian Pulisic to score.

Real replied through Karim Benzema, but the Londoners looked more than comfortable from then on, both in attack and defence, and that’s real progress.

Last season Lampard’s young side were outclassed in the last 16 by Bayern, who ripped Chelsea apart with three goals in 25 minutes at Stamford Bridge and then won 4-1 at a canter in Germany.

This time it feels different. Lampard’s achievements in earning an FA Cup Final and a top-four finish should not be overlooked, but Tuchel is taking the team to places that didn’t seem possible before.