Brian Barry-Murphy's Rochdale concede agonising injury-time equaliser in battle against relegation

Former Cork City midfielder Jimmy Keohane looked to have sealed a crucial Dale victory after losing a two-goal lead
Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy. Picture: PA

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 21:47
PA

Brian Barry-Murphy's relegation-threatened Rochdale suffered an agonising injury-time blow as Wimbledon’s Joe Pigott scored in the sixth added minute to snatch a thrilling 3-3 draw at Plough Lane.

Former Cork City midfielder Jimmy Keohane looked to have sealed a crucial Dale victory after losing a two-goal lead but Pigott made amends for an earlier missed penalty with his late leveller.

The point leaves Rochdale 21st, four points adrift of safety with two games remaining. 

Barry-Murphy's side featured a wealth of Irish talent, with captain Eoghan O'Connell, Conor Shaughnessy, Conor Grant, and Keohane starting along with Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin, while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu continued on the bench after losing his place earlier this month.

After dominating the opening half, Wimbledon were caught napping from a corner. Jake Beesley got on the end of a scruffy Conor Grant delivery to open the scoring 41 minutes in but the hosts rallied, Luke O’Neill clipping the top of the bar.

Gabriel Osho doubled the lead, nodding in a long throw from Shaughnessy with 57 minutes gone, but Mark Robinson’s side responded in style with two quick goals – from Jack Rudoni and Ollie Palmer.

Rudoni thumped home a header from six yards just after the hour before Palmer tapped in after 66 minutes when keeper Jay Lynch spilled a routine cross.

Keohane's goal provided yet another twist as he scooped low to head home and restore Dale’s lead.

But just when it seemed they would move within two points of Wigan Athletic in their battle against relegation, Pigott lashed home a sumptuous strike to all but mathematically ensure his side’s League One status for another season.

