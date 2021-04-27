Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer: ‘I don’t care what people say’

The 78-year-old admitted that mistakes had been made this year, including letting one unnamed player leave the club and only playing three pre-season friendlies.
“Do I think the players are bad or that we chose the wrong players? No. Do I think we should have kept some players that we let go last year? Yeah, there’s one that I think we should have kept but I’m not going to tell you who that is.
“All the rest? I don’t think we have a worse team. We have a worse record. Do I think we’ve made bad decisions this year? Yeah. How many friendlies did we play? Three if you count the President’s Cup. How many did Shamrock Rovers play? Nine. QED.”
Dundalk’s poor start to the season prompted both Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli to resign but Hulsizer says the club will now take its time over appointing a successor.
Hulsizer also revealed that Dundalk expect to make a profit from the 2020 campaign and said that this year’s budget is no bigger than last season's.