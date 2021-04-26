Henry, Bergkamp, and Vieira join Spotify CEO’s bid to buy Arsenal – reports

Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 19:31
Mark Mann Bryans

Spotify founder Daniel Ek is mulling over a takeover bid for Arsenal which, according to reports, would also see former players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Patrick Vieira all involved.

Currently owned by Stan Kroenke through his Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) business, Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for a breakaway European Super League last week before quickly withdrawing from the process.

That led to new protests against Kroenke’s ownership, with thousands of supporters marching on the Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday’s Premier League defeat to Everton.

Just before kick-off, Swedish billionaire Ek sent a tweet saying he would be interested in purchasing the club should KSE be willing to sell.

It was reported yesterday that Ek, 38, had begun to make inquiries over the weekend into the viability of a takeover bid and that Henry, Bergkamp, and Vieira were all on board as part of his plan.

Whether Ek, whose net worth is $4.7bn (€3.9bn), can tempt Kroenke to sell remains to be seen, as it is understood that KSE’s stance on keeping hold of Arsenal has not altered despite a turbulent week and the emergence of an interested party.

Meanwhile, Arsenal announced striker Folarin Balogun has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

Balogun, 19, is tipped for a bright future despite having not yet made his league debut for the Gunners - although he has scored twice in six cup appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

The US-born England youth international had looked set to leave north London when his previous deal expired at the end of the season but has now committed his future to the club.

"We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season," Arteta said.

"He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.

"He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team.

"The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come."

