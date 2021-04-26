Henry, Bergkamp, and Vieira join Spotify CEO’s bid to buy Arsenal – reports

Meanwhile, Arsenal announced striker Folarin Balogun has signed a new long-term deal at the club.
Balogun, 19, is tipped for a bright future despite having not yet made his league debut for the Gunners - although he has scored twice in six cup appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.
The US-born England youth international had looked set to leave north London when his previous deal expired at the end of the season but has now committed his future to the club.
"We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season," Arteta said.
"He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.
"He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team.
"The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come."