Danger Here: 'Forced into unforced errors all over the pitch'

NEVER SAY NEVER

There may be a few gaps in Chris Coleman’s stats database:

“One-nil is never enough to win a game of football.”

MYSTIC MEG

Heard during Swansea-QPR:

“It was nil-nil last time these two played, and if there are no goals tonight it will be the same again.”

RACE AGAINST TIME

Yes, Alan Hutton, but let’s see how things develop:

“Ryan Mason is younger than me at the moment.”

WORD OF THE WEEK

Tony Cascarino on the Newcastle revival:

“There were a few upsets in the camp, a few players were outspoken and it sort of galvinated them.”

DONS UNDONE

Heard during the Scottish Cup quarter-final:

“Dundee United are forcing Aberdeen into unforced errors all over the pitch.”

MINIMUM TARGET

Clinton Morrison is not asking for much:

“West Brom need to win at least every game.”

CALM AFTER THE STORM

Now the Super League palaver is behind us, Gary Nev has relaxed a touch:

“It was attempted murder of English football.”

But it was clear, during Man United-Leeds, that the week had taken its toll on Jamie Carragher:

“This game has been awful hasn’t it, the quality. Jesus. Oh my God.”

IN A JAM

Even while the football world was being torn apart, Martin Tyler was still going full Partridge at Stamford Bridge:

“Getting through the team of Brighton with a football is as hard as getting through the city of Brighton with a car.”

ROARING SUCCESS

Ian Darke:

“You wondered if that was going to send the net bellowing.”

BACK TO THE FUTURE

So infatuated with Phil Foden was Tyler during the Carabao Cup final, he reinvented the feature Sky Sports debuted in 1999 and ditched years ago:

“How long in this technological world before we have Foden Cam that just follows him around?

NUMBERS GAME

It’s a long way off 110% but Alvin Martin is happy enough with 72%:

“He’s a player who says nine out of 10 times I’m gonna give you eight out of 10.”

COMFORT BREAK

Dennis Taylor at the Crucible:

“In the end it was a comfortable win but it wasn’t all that comfortable.”

TIME TRAVEL

Jim White:

“An anniversary, 50 days to the Euros...”

DIVINE DOLPHINS

Ray Hudson seemed to quite enjoy the linkup between Messi and Busquets for Barca’s opener against Getafe:

“The divine combination, connection, of his eyes to his brain, to his footballing feet. Again, epinephrine in football boots, Phil? You wanna see what pure adrenaline looks like? You just saw it. You just saw what the Invisible Man looks like! Lionel!”

He was only warming up:

“That combination is better than Lennon and McCartney, They’re on a frequency, and they both understand it, like two chattering dolphins.”

JUMPING THE SHARK

As for Messi’s second:

“It’s Leo using the upright as his reference point, and plays a one-two off of it. Slippier than an ice cube on an oven top. This halo of a footballer, again, tonight looking like a shark that’s been in a fish tank for a week.”

