Manchester United far from super at Leeds in another goalless draw

The United manager’s decision to limit the minutes of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani backfired - particularly with United crying out for goals and the latter not thrown on until the 86th minute
Manchester United far from super at Leeds in another goalless draw

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United battle for the ball at Elland Road. Picture: Peter Powell/PA Wire

Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 15:53
Ian Whittell

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Manchester United move to within four points of guaranteed Champions League football but in a week that was all about a new proposed elite league, this was a far from super performance.

The United manager’s decision to limit the minutes of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani backfired - particularly with United crying out for goals and the latter not thrown on until the 86th minute.

With the club’s owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also, predictably, absent from Elland Road, the political fallout from recent events was again prominent, with a plane flown over the ground before kick-off calling for the Glazers to leave United.

It was United’s eighth goalless draw of the campaign, ending a run of five straight league wins, but at least brought a point which keeps the Reds well on course for a runner-up spot.

A competitive, if uninspired, first half did not see either keeper required to make a meaningful save until the final minute when Marcus Rashford’s accurate 25-yard free-kick was turned away by the flying Illan Meslier.

Harry Maguire, arguably, missed an even better chance from the resulting corner, heading well wide from an unmarked position after he was picked out by Luke Shaw.

But they were rare glimpses of goal in a game that was full-blooded but a little too frantic by both teams when in possession.

Maguire had also missed an earlier set-piece, kneeing the ball over from six yards following Bruno Fernandes’s free-kick; while United had to survive a handball appeal against Shaw, as well as a Stuart Dallas shot which was straight at keeper Dean Henderson.

The best chances continued to fall United’s way after the restart, Fernandes screwing a good chance wide after Dan James picked him out and Mason Greenwood drawing another routine save from Meslier.

James should also have done better, on the end of United’s best move of the magic following a brilliant touch by Greenwood that allowed Rashford two pick out the Welsh international who was quickly dispossessed by Ezgjan Alioski.

But there were signs that Leeds carried a goal threat of their own with Helder Costa’s shot looping onto the roof of the goal via Aaron Wan-Bissaka and sub Mateusz Klich driving into the area but shooting straight at Henderson.

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 7, Llorente 7, Struijk 8, Alioski 7; Phillips 6; Costa 6 (Klich 72, 6), Dallas 6, Roberts 7 (Koch 76, 6), Harrison 5 (Poveda-Campo 68, 6); Bamford 7. Subs (not used): Casilla, Hernandez, Berardi, Summerville, S Greenwood, Shackleton.

Man United (4-2-3-1): Henderson 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 7, Maguire 6, Shaw 7; McTominay 7, Fred 6 (van de Beek 89); James 6 (Pogba 76, 6), Fernandes 7, Rashford 6 (Cavani 85); M Greenwood 7. Subs (not used): De Gea, Bailly, Mata, Telles, Matic, Tuanzebe.

Referee: C Pawson 6.

More in this section

UEFA Nations League Finals Draw - Shelbourne Hotel UEFA president: Super League clubs must face consequences
Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - London Stadium David McGoldrick strikes the winner as Brighton remain in relegation danger
Charlie Lyons penalty sees Cobh Ramblers extend unbeaten run Charlie Lyons penalty sees Cobh Ramblers extend unbeaten run
#manchester united#premier league
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley - Premier League - Molineux Stadium

Chris Wood fires first-half hat-trick as Burnley thrash lack-lustre Wolves

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up