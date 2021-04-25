Chelsea will arrive in Madrid 'with full confidence' after vital win over West Ham

At one stage, this season was looking fairly bleak for Chelsea as they battled to stay in touch with the top six and contemplated the challenge of Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Fast forward four months and Thomas Tuchel stands on the brink of turning this Chelsea season into a rather spectacular one.

Spectacular they were not in defeating West Ham at the London Stadium. An efficient, Tuchel-like performance was required and delivered expertly, as Chelsea tightened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League table.

Timo Werner’s first goal since February two minutes before the break proved decisive, with the German also guilty of spurning other good chances to make the victory more comfortable.

Tuchel opted to unleash Werner as the main focal point of Chelsea’s attack, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount providing support either side.

N'Golo Kanté slipped the ball into Werner who, with Angelo Ogbonna for company, smartly picked out the advancing Ben Chilwell. The England full-back returned the favour as Werner held his run to create the space needed to fire beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Now the attention turns to Tuesday and trying to dislodge the kings of the Champions League as the Blues travel to Madrid to do battle with Zinedine Zidane’s Galacticos.

Tuchel has spoken of his absolute demands and how he will not allow for a one percent drop in mentality and performance level, to keep his players firmly on their toes.

Chelsea's Timo Werner rues a missed chance. Picture: Justin Setterfield

Chelsea quickly closed the gap on their top-four rivals after Tuchel’s appointment and are now in a position where their destiny is firmly in their own hands with five Premier League games to go.

“This is the good news and this was the good news before this match,” Tuchel said.

“We closed the gap very early and it was clearly not in our hands. We closed the gap very early because the other teams did not have the results when we had the results.

“Since last week it’s been in our own hands because we arrived in fourth place and we took advantage of this direct duel, which is of course very significant and it’s always a huge win if you can have a win like this.

For me, it’s not over yet. There are too many teams involved and the competition is too hard and our fixtures too strong to now be relaxed.

“It’s a very good feeling because we are used to producing performances, we are used to hard work and we are used to a huge team effort and it’s very important that we arrive with a full squad.”

Chelsea have just two days to prepare for their showpiece tie with Real Madrid but their recent history of getting big results when required is something Tuchel is keen to focus on.

The Blues knocked out Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final, overcame Atletico and Porto to reach the last four in Europe and have earned important victories in the Premier League.

Tuchel acknowledges facing Real Madrid at this stage of the competition is what dreams are made of but he fully expects his Chelsea players to show they are up for the fight.

“We will arrive with full confidence and with a true inner belief because we’ve now had crucial matches in FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League where we’ve performed and got big results,” Tuchel explained.

“I hope we can play adventurous football, aggressive and intensive football. We will fight them hard and let’s see who gets the win out of these two games.

“It’s a big challenge and after that we will be smarter, we will be better and this will be a huge experience together.

This is what it is when you are a little boy and you dream about international games. You dream about games against Real Madrid.

West Ham (3-4-1-2): Fabianski 6, Diop 6, Balbuena 5, Ogbonna 5; Coufal 6, Noble 6 (Lanzini 69 6), Soucek 6, Fredericks 5 (Johnson 82 6); Fornals 6 (Benrahma 69 6); Lingard 6, Bowen 6.

Substitutes: Yarmolenko, Alves, Trott, Randolph, Odubeko, Coventry.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy 6, Christensen 7, Thiago Silva 6, Rudiger 7; Azpilicueta 7 (James 86), Kante 7, Jorginho 7, Chilwell 7; Mount 7, Pulisic 7 (Ziyech 74 6); Werner 8 (Abraham 87).

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 5.