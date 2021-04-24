Dundalk finally break duck as Han Jeong-woo clinches derby win

This result will be a welcome tonic for those around Oriel Park after a difficult week which saw both team manager Shane Keegan and coach Filippo Giovagnoli depart the club
Dundalk finally break duck as Han Jeong-woo clinches derby win

Dundalk’s Jeongwoo Han celebrates scoring his sides second goal. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 20:05
James Rogers

Dundalk 2 Drogheda Utd 1

It was a case of seventh time lucky for Dundalk as they finally claimed their first victory of the season against their Co Louth neighbours Drogheda Utd at Oriel Park this evening.

Goals in either half from David McMillan and Han Jeong-woo ensured a run of 188 days without a league win came to an end.

Chris Lyons did pull a goal back for Drogheda right at the death but it wasn’t enough to deny the home side their first three points in 10 attempts stretching back to last season.

This result will be a welcome tonic for those around Oriel Park after a difficult week which saw both team manager Shane Keegan and coach Filippo Giovagnoli depart the club.

Sean Murray of Dundalk is tackled by James Brown of Drogheda United. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sean Murray of Dundalk is tackled by James Brown of Drogheda United. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The breakthrough arrived in the 24th minute.

Full debutant Wilfried Zahibo switched the play to release Raivis Jurkovskis on the left. The Latvian international then beat James Brown to cross for McMillan to steal in ahead of Dane Massey to head to the bottom right-hand corner.

After surviving sustained Drogheda pressure at the start of the second half, the home side then doubled their advantage on 71 minutes when McMillan centred for Han to slot home his first goal for the club.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was at the game. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was at the game. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

It looked as though the home side would go on to win comfortably at that stage but on the 90-minute mark Brown slipped Lyons through to slot past Peter Cherrie.

Unfortunately for Tim Clancy’s side time was against them as they slipped to a second successive defeat.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Jurkovskis (Leahy 60); Shields (O’Kane 79), Zahibo (Sloggett 60); Han, McEleney (Murray 60), Duffy; McMillan (Junior 88).

DROGHEDA UTD: McCabe; Douglas (Adeyamo 76), O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Phillips, Markey (Doyle 67), O’Shea; Murray (Clarke 87); Lyons.

Referee: Adrian Reale (Kildare).

More in this section

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League - London Stadium Timo Werner fires Chelsea step closer to Champions League
Manchester United fan protest - Old Trafford ESL fall-out rumbles on as Jurgen Klopp speaks and Man Utd fans protest
Watford v Millwall - Sky Bet Championship - Vicarage Road Watford clinch immediate return to Premier League
#league of ireland
Waterford v Longford Town - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Kevin Sheedy and Waterford end dramatic week with win over Longford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up