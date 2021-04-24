Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Stay alert and suspicious for what comes next

The ESL war is over. Is it technically a ‘war’ if it lasted 48 hours? I’ve had stomach-aches last longer and felt just as bilious.

The cynics wonder about the swift capitulation, how easy it was. It might become the most expensive toe-dipping in history.

Liverpool’s owner is a specialist in contrition. How many apologies is that now, the “message received” when it quite clearly wasn’t? You can’t take your eye off these buggers for a second.

In his video, John Henry looked almost human. PR money well spent but it’ll take more than a shedload of advisors to dig a way out of this. Tom Hicks, with that cosy fireside chat in sweltering Texas, didn’t last long afterwards.

Or the football begins again, and everyone returns to what’s laughably called normality. I’m past caring. Ending that 30-year wait had a sobering effect on some. Why get worked up anyway?

For future generations, who won’t experience what I have? There’s something in that, but it’s never returning to what it was.

The elite unwittingly shone a spotlight on how intolerable things already were. Who knew six clubs breaking away would be the straw that broke the camel’s back?

Liverpool owner John W Henry.

Sheep always fall back into torpor. I’m not so sure this time. After a year’s absence, maybe those who genuinely believed it was “life and death” have come to their senses, with actual death intervening so cruelly and callously.

This super-league shebang pops up every decade. An interesting quiz is wondering who’d qualify in previous eras. In the 1950’s, pre-Shankly, the world would laugh if Liverpool were considered.

You don’t have to go back that far. Try 10 years; Hicks/Gillett in charge, Hodgson coaching, Poulsen in midfield. Imagine that in elite competition. You’d know what suffering was then.

Such hypothesis helps rationalise what FSG have achieved. A world class manager and team, a bigger ground with more seats to come. And trophies, including the one greats like Houllier and Benitez couldn’t win.

Can we afford more demonstrations, marches, campaigns? Better the devil you know, and the devil we got isn’t so awful.

It was sickening to hear UEFA, FIFA, Sky Sports et al taking a stand against greed contaminating ‘our’ game.

Football, lest we forget, treats its so-called customer like dirt. The game was hijacked by wealth and TV long ago. Were fans supposed to be grateful for this righteous anger on our behalf? Riiiiight.

Can things go back the way they were? “We know what they are now”. Sorry for the flippancy, but; didn’t you know that already?

I write for Irish readers. I’m sure some have passionate or family reasons for being Liverpool supporters, but secretly wasn’t there a wish to belong to something substantial? In a European super league, how satisfied would you be with fifth or sixth most seasons? If that?

Even in darker days we knew LFC could succeed again with a decent coach and some signings.

What were your thoughts when Dubai tried to buy us in 2006? First thing I did was log onto Amnesty International, but I was in the minority. Most just salivated at how we’d snatch dominion from the wretched fingers of Ferguson and Abramovich.

David Moores was begged to sell, in order to “compete”. United scarred us for life, years of crowing coming back to haunt us.

It wasn’t that Moores sold up, he sold to the wrong people. It could’ve been us winning everything and being reviled for petro-immorality, not City.

But should anyone so rich qualify as the right people? What we’ve seen this week was the inevitable conclusion to decades of selfishness, to the point that the sport became inconsequential.

I won’t be nasty and say we’ve got what we deserved, but not far off.

All this crap about Competition; we don’t have that. It’s a sham. I couldn’t go to Southampton and rant about greed and unfairness, with this accent. We’ve poached half their team. I’d get lynched.

But I’m not smart enough to find a solution. People will say Liverpool’s a major city, we’re bound to have many fans. We employed genius after genius for 30 years and were built into a worldwide operation. Aren’t we entitled to exploit that, without being hacked off at the knees by jealous Lilliputians?

There were heroes amidst the chaos; Klopp, Henderson, Milner, all showed their innate decency. Laudable yes, but check the eyewatering amounts such individuals get paid; are they not part of the problem too?

There’s too much to renovate, an exhausted shrug is the most you’ll get from some. After this it’ll be hard to think of my club the same way again, if I think of them as ‘my’ club at all, but the ESL didn’t start that; exacerbated it, certainly…

I’m an old cynic, though. Youthful pursuers of dreams perhaps awoken with a jolt, and it’s dangerous to awaken sleepwalkers.

Stay alert and suspicious for what comes next because something always does. Maybe the result against Newcastle isn’t the most important thing in the world right now?