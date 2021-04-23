Fresh blow for Stephen Kenny as scout Ruaidhrí Higgins named Derry boss

Derry City have appointed Ruaidhrí Higgins as their new manager to replace Declan Devine, who departed the club yesterday.
Higgins is currently employed by the FAI as part of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's backroom team, as chief scout and opposition analyst.
But a statement from Derry chairman Philip O’Doherty suggests Higgins will leave that role to take up the hotseat at the Brandywell.
It read: "We would like to put on record our thanks to Jonathan Hill, FAI CEO and Stephen Kenny, First Team Manager of the Republic of Ireland, in granting permission for us to speak to Ruaidhrí."
Kenny has already lost coaches Damien Duff and Alan Kelly from his original setup.
Higgins, who played with Derry, has been given a three-and-a-half year contract at the club.
His first game in charge will come tomorrow evening against Sligo Rovers.