Joel Glazer: Man Utd 'apologise unreservedly' for Super League 'unrest'

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer said the club “apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days” in an open letter published on the club’s website.

He wrote: “Over the past few days, we have all witnessed the great passion which football generates, and the deep loyalty our fans have for this great club.

“You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

“Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.

“We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

“In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions – promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry.

“This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days. It is important for us to put that right.”

Meanwhile, a number of Tottenham fans gathered at the stadium ahead of their game with Southampton to protest against chairman Daniel Levy and the club’s ENIC owners.

Spurs fans, who have been vocal in the past about Levy’s stewardship, congregated with banners and chanted songs in protestation at the club’s plans to join in the European Super League.

It was a peaceful demonstration, but did distract from Ryan Mason’s first game in interim charge following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.