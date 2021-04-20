Daniel Mandroiu heads late winner for Shamrock Rovers to break Drogheda hearts

Drogheda Utd 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

Daniel Mandroiu headed home a stoppage-time winner to keep Shamrock Rovers' at the summit of the Premier Division and inflict a first defeat in four on Drogheda.

With the game drifting into the fifth added minute, the substitute popped up at the back post to head home a free-kick delivery by Dylan Watts.

Drogheda had recorded two decent results since their last home game – beating Longford Town 4-0 and drawing 1-1 with Derry City – but captain Jake Hyland missed out.

They survived an early scare when Aaron Greene peeled off his marker from Ronan Finn’s cross but couldn’t get a proper connection on his header.

Operating on the counter against the champions, Drogs fashioned their first opening on 12 minutes after Mark Doyle seized upon a loose pass by Sean Kavanagh.

The striker darted from his own half only to see his attempted cross to strike partner Chris Lyons intercepted by Roberto Lopes.

Rovers should have capitalised on a period of sustained pressure midway through the half. When Colin McCabe flapped at Sean Hoare’s deep cross on 20 minutes, Greene headed back across goal for Rory Gaffney who saw his volley hacked off the line.

Four minutes later, the Hoops had the hosts on the rack again following a move down the left. Ronan Finn picked out Sean Gannon raiding in from the right he was thwarted by Ryan O’Shea’s last-ditch intervention and the ball deflected over for a corner.

Tim Clancy’s Drogs remained threatening from the flanks and Killian Phillips almost profited from Luke Heeney’s centre on the half hour, only to glance his effort just off-target. Danny O’Reilly failed to test Alan Mannus from Heeney’s free-kick soon after but Rovers were equally dangerous with their set-pieces before the break, with Hoare nodding wide from a Dylan Watts corner.

Graham Burke, another sprung from the bench for the final 25 minutes, forced McCabe to stoop low and block a shot with his legs before the goalkeeper saved from Hoare at the near post.

The siege persisted with Watts sending a curler beyond the far post before the late intervention from Mandroiu.

DROGHEDA UTD: C McCabe; H Douglas, D O’Reilly, D Massey; J Brown, L Heeney (D Markey 76), G Deegan; K Phillips, R O’Shea (J Tuite 90); M Doyle, C Lyons (B Bermingham 69).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Hoare, R Lopes, L Scales; S Gannon, R Finn (D Mandroiu 72), G O’Neill (C McCann 60), D Watts, S Kavanagh (L Grace 72); A Greene, R Gaffney (G Burke 66).

Referee: D McGraith (Mayo).