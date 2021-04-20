All the developments on a tumultuous Tuesday for the European Super League

A dramatic 24 hours saw plans for a proposed European Super League apparently fall apart.

Here, we chart developments on Tuesday.

The developments started with FIFA president Gianni Infantino saying his organisation “strongly disapproves” of plans for a European Super League and warning the breakaway clubs they will have to “live with the consequences of their choice”.

Criticism from the other 14 Premier League clubs was cutting, with Everton claiming the “preposterous arrogance” of the big six and accusing them of “betraying” supporters around the country.

Boris Johnson held a meeting with the representatives from the Football Association, Premier League and football fan groups, with Downing Street claiming the Prime Minister reiterated his “unwavering support” for their attempts to prevent the breakaway competition.

In an interview with Spanish TV, European Super League chairman Florentino Perez was vehement that expulsion from the Champions League would not happen, claiming “the law protects us”.

Florentino Perez claimed “the law protects us” (PA)

UEFA’s head of women’s football, Nadine Kessler, warned of the damage the creation of the league would do to the female game.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: “It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist. It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn’t matter when you lose.”

Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the proposals had been driven by self-interest as he instead backed UEFA’s planned reforms to the Champions League.

The 14 Premier League clubs at Tuesday’s meeting “unanimously and vigorously rejected” plans for the Super League and the league announced it is “considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing”.

Amazon Prime Video said in a statement it had not been involved in any discussions regarding the proposed new league.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich confirmed they have said no to the Super League.

Westminster's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee confirmed it would hold an evidence session to examine the impact of the Super League proposals.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech tried to calm down supporters protesting outside Stamford Bridge and was heard saying in a video posted on social media “give everybody time”.

Social media was buzzing with claims Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are preparing to withdraw from the Super League.

Shortly after 8pm. the PA news agency understands Ed Woodward had resigned as Manchester United executive vice-chairman.