Chelsea reportedly withdrawing from controversial European Super League 

Fans gathered in large numbers ahead of Tuesday night’s Premier League match against Brighton to voice their anger at the proposed competition
Chelsea reportedly withdrawing from controversial European Super League 

Chelsea former star goalkeeper Petr Cech, at right, behind a line of policemen, tries to calm down fans protesting outside Stamford Bridge stadium in London, against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League. Picture: Matt Dunham

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 19:10

Chelsea are reportedly going to pull out of the proposed European Super League.

Owner Roman Abramovich is understood to have driven the decision, having listened to fan protests and opted to withdraw from the new European league plans.

Chelsea have become the first of England’s ‘Big Six’ clubs to choose to quit the competition, which was only announced on Sunday night.

The controversial competition, which has 12 teams including England's 'Big Six' signed up, has been met with widespread anger from football fans, administrators and even politicians.

Abramovich’s motivations are thought never to have been about money, and the Blues are now understood to be preparing documents to withdraw formally from the competition.

Stamford Bridge chiefs were only thought to have signed up as a founder member of the Super League in order not to be left behind by the rogue breakaway.

But after resounding condemnation from across the political and sporting spectrum, Chelsea appear to have now decided to pull out of the competition – less than 48 hours after it was announced.

This evening, former Blues goalkeeper Petr Cech tried to calm down supporters protesting against the Super League outside Stamford Bridge.

Fans gathered in large numbers ahead of Tuesday night’s Premier League match against Brighton to voice their anger at the proposed competition and their club’s planned involvement.

Cech, now a technical and performance advisor at Chelsea, could be heard saying “give everybody time” in a video posted on social media.

The plans for a breakaway Super League involving England’s so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs have been “unanimously and vigorously” rejected by the other 14 members of the top flight.

Those clubs – excluding Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – met on Tuesday for an emergency meeting after plans for the hugely controversial competition were confirmed late on Sunday night.

Police look on as protests take place against Chelsea's involvement in the new European Super League outside Stamford Bridge. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Police look on as protests take place against Chelsea's involvement in the new European Super League outside Stamford Bridge. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

They have been widely condemned by the football authorities in England, plus UEFA and FIFA, as well as by the British Government, and have sparked widespread supporter protests.

A statement released by the Premier League after its meeting read: “The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition.

“The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders (clubs) involved to account under its rules.”

More in this section

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Signal Iduna Park Pep Guardiola against proposals for ‘closed-shop’ European Super League
FAI Post EGM Media Briefing FAI President: "Integrity of the game is at stake"
European Super League File photo Jurgen Klopp reiterates ESL stance as Premier League 'unanimously and vigorously' reject plan
Bohemians v Cork City - EA Sports Cup Quarter-Final

John Cotter to leave Cork City assistant manager role

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up