Chelsea reportedly withdrawing from controversial European Super League 

Chelsea are reportedly going to pull out of the proposed European Super League.

Owner Roman Abramovich is understood to have driven the decision, having listened to fan protests and opted to withdraw from the new European league plans.

Chelsea have become the first of England’s ‘Big Six’ clubs to choose to quit the competition, which was only announced on Sunday night.

The controversial competition, which has 12 teams including England's 'Big Six' signed up, has been met with widespread anger from football fans, administrators and even politicians.

Abramovich’s motivations are thought never to have been about money, and the Blues are now understood to be preparing documents to withdraw formally from the competition.

Stamford Bridge chiefs were only thought to have signed up as a founder member of the Super League in order not to be left behind by the rogue breakaway.

But after resounding condemnation from across the political and sporting spectrum, Chelsea appear to have now decided to pull out of the competition – less than 48 hours after it was announced.

This evening, former Blues goalkeeper Petr Cech tried to calm down supporters protesting against the Super League outside Stamford Bridge.

Fans gathered in large numbers ahead of Tuesday night’s Premier League match against Brighton to voice their anger at the proposed competition and their club’s planned involvement.

Cech, now a technical and performance advisor at Chelsea, could be heard saying “give everybody time” in a video posted on social media.

First rumours filter through suggesting that Chelsea’s ESL stay could be cut short barely 48 hours after joining. Ripples of cheers at first before everyone catches on. pic.twitter.com/hOeaISsrgB — Ron Walker (@ronnabe) April 20, 2021

The plans for a breakaway Super League involving England’s so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs have been “unanimously and vigorously” rejected by the other 14 members of the top flight.

Those clubs – excluding Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – met on Tuesday for an emergency meeting after plans for the hugely controversial competition were confirmed late on Sunday night.

Police look on as protests take place against Chelsea's involvement in the new European Super League outside Stamford Bridge. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

They have been widely condemned by the football authorities in England, plus UEFA and FIFA, as well as by the British Government, and have sparked widespread supporter protests.

A statement released by the Premier League after its meeting read: “The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition.

“The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders (clubs) involved to account under its rules.”