John Cotter to leave Cork City assistant manager role

No decision yet made on his replacement at the club 
John Cotter to leave Cork City assistant manager role

Cork City assistant manager John Cotter will be leaving the club's set-up in the next fortnight, manager Colin Healy has confirmed. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 14:56
Martin Claffey

Cork City assistant manager John Cotter will be leaving the club's set-up in the next fortnight, manager Colin Healy has confirmed. 

It is believed Cotter is taking a role with the FAI.  Cotter was assistant manager under John Caulfield for five years, during which the club won FAI Cups in 2016 and 2017, and an SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title in 2017.

Cotter took over from Caulfield upon his exit in an interim capacity in 2019 but departed later that season, to be replaced by Neale Fenn.

Cotter was briefly part of the  Waterford FC management team in 2020 before returning to Turner's Cross under Colin Healy in 2021. No decision has been made on his replacement on Healy's management team yet. 

City face a trip to Limerick side Treaty United on Friday night, having lost their last three First Division games after an opening night win. Treaty are unbeaten so far this season.

More in this section

FAI Post EGM Media Briefing FAI President: "Integrity of the game is at stake"
European Super League File photo Jurgen Klopp reiterates ESL stance as Premier League 'unanimously and vigorously' reject plan
Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League - Elland Road Everton, Leeds and Aston Villa among clubs to oppose European Super League
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Signal Iduna Park

Pep Guardiola against proposals for ‘closed-shop’ European Super League

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up