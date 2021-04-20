John Cotter to leave Cork City assistant manager role

Cork City assistant manager John Cotter will be leaving the club's set-up in the next fortnight, manager Colin Healy has confirmed.
It is believed Cotter is taking a role with the FAI. Cotter was assistant manager under John Caulfield for five years, during which the club won FAI Cups in 2016 and 2017, and an SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title in 2017.
Cotter took over from Caulfield upon his exit in an interim capacity in 2019 but departed later that season, to be replaced by Neale Fenn.
Cotter was briefly part of the Waterford FC management team in 2020 before returning to Turner's Cross under Colin Healy in 2021. No decision has been made on his replacement on Healy's management team yet.
City face a trip to Limerick side Treaty United on Friday night, having lost their last three First Division games after an opening night win. Treaty are unbeaten so far this season.