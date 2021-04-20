Jurgen Klopp reiterates ESL stance as Premier League 'unanimously and vigorously' reject plan

Jurgen Klopp said he does not feel let down by Liverpool’s owners over their decision to join the European Super League.

Klopp reiterated he was opposed to the breakaway competition, but said he was more determined to stay and “try to help sort it somehow”.

“I don’t think that, I don’t feel that,” Klopp said after his side’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds on Monday night.

“I’m 20-something years in football and a lot of times owners have made decisions without asking me.

“I am used to dealing with them. That’s how it is. I don’t want to be involved in these kind of things, I don’t understand them, I’m a football person.

“But it’s not about letting me down. What I say is I’m here as a football coach and a manager and I will do that as long as people let me do that, that’s how it is.”

Liverpool’s American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, have yet to address the club’s fans after an overwhelming majority of them reacted with outrage to their decision to become Super League founder members.

Klopp was left to field questions after Leeds defender Diego Llorente’s late header had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s first-half opener at Elland Road.

“It’s not a situation that I will resign over or whatever,” Klopp said. “When times get tougher, that makes me more sticky that I stay here. It’s like that.

“I feel responsible for the team and the club and I feel responsible for the relationship we have with our fans.

“It’s a very tough time I’m sure, but I will try to help sort it somehow.”

When asked if he thought the Super League was a good idea, Klopp added: “I’ve said now a couple of times, in 2019 I said it already, no, I don’t think it’s a great idea.”

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa said before and after the game that the Super League proposals would damage the game, but were inevitable.

“Of course, it causes harm to football,” the 65-year-old said. “This should not surprise any of us.

“These powerful teams think they have the most influence in generating revenue in football and to take into account this logic, when the rest of the teams are no longer necessary for them, they take privilege in their own interests and forget about the rest.

“These big teams have made themselves big throughout history, but they’ve done this in conjunction with the rest of the teams, they did it with them.

The 14 Premier League clubs not involved in the breakaway competition have “unanimously and vigorously rejected” plans for a Super League and the league has announced it is “considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing”.

A Premier League statement, released this afternoon on the matter, read:

“The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

“The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”

Earlier today, FAI President Gerry McAnaney slammed the proposed competition.

Speaking from the UEFA Congress in Switzerland, FAI President McAnaney hit out at breakaway group and pledged the Association's support to UEFA's fight against the plans.

McAnaney said: "The integrity of the game is at stake here and such an elitist competition cannot be considered.

“I have confirmed to UEFA that we stand with them in their stance against this Super League proposal.

His comments came after Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said the six Premier League clubs (Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham) planning on a breakaway European Super League had made a "huge mistake".

The Slovenian criticised the attitude of owners who he said view the game as a "product" and fans as "consumers".